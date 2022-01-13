KC Royals Injury Updates: Vinnie Pasquantino optimism, Hunter Renfroe, Hunter Harvey

The KC Royals returned home to Kauffman Stadium on Monday, eager to put a rough series against the Houston Astros behind them. As they kicked off a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, Royals leadership provided some positive updates, fueling hope that MLB reinforcements are on the way. Additionally, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino remains optimistic that his 2024 season isn’t over yet.

Could Vinnie Pasquantino return to KC Royals in 2024?

The Royals first baseman flew back to Kansas City before the team finished their four-game set against the Astros, but swelling prevented any further medical action. The Royals announced the Old Dominion alum suffered a broken thumb in Friday's game, confirming fans' worst fears. His 6-8 week timeline comes with four weeks left in the Royals regular season, so a return this season felt unlikely.

Pasquantino spoke to media members ahead of the series opener against the Guardians, giving fans some hope that he expects to be back.

"I have my own timeline I'm thinking about," Pasquantonio said. "In my mind, I'm going to stick to that...the important thing is the bone has to heal. We are going to attack this thing about as hard as you can attack something...try to get it as strong as we can and see what happens from there. In my mind, my season is not over."

Even if Pasquantino can't return to the field, he figures to be a strong presence in the Royals dugout and clubhouse. Kansas City currently holds one of the three AL Wild Card spots, with a multi-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. With plenty to fight for this season, Pasquantino will contribute however he can off the field.

“I’m going to continue to fight to be here and to be a productive [MLB] player and to help this team get to the playoffs and try to win championships," Pasquantino said, according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers. "It sucks right now, but I’m going to do whatever I can to change that in the future.”

KC Royals expecting Hunter Harvey and Hunter Renfroe back soon

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo was a busy man this weekend, with Kansas City adding multiple MLB veterans to the organization. Despite that, he had promising updates for both reliever Hunter Harvey and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

"Hunter Harvey is still kind of day-to-day. He threw yesterday. We'll see how he feels today and what the next steps are with him," Picollo said from the Royals dugout Monday afternoon. "Hunter Renfroe, we're hopeful he's back this weekend. That's not set in stone, it all depends on how this week goes. We need to talk to him about whether or not he needs a rehab assignment for a night or two. But, we're hopeful he will be back by the weekend."

Harvey, one of Kansas City's trade deadline acquisitions, has been sidelined since early August. He landed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 7 due to mid-back tightness. The veteran reliever received a cortisone injection later in the month, and a promising bullpen session on Sept. 1 has Picollo optimistic about Harvey's return.

Renfroe has been an underrated cog in Kansas City's lineup this season, particularly after a rough opening month. He has been on the IL since Aug. 25 with a right hamstring strain, missing nine games during which the Royals have gone 3-6. The veteran outfielder is eligible to return on Sept. 4, but Picollo's comments suggest his return may be delayed beyond that date.

