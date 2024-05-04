Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Texas, May 4
Kansas City can win a series tonight.
It really isn't surprising anymore when the KC Royals win. They are, after all, already 20-game winners, a mark they achieved Friday night by beating Texas 7-1 at Kauffman Stadium. Only four teams — the Orioles, Yankees, Phillies, and Dodgers — had won more as play began Saturday.
Winning, though, isn't the only thing to which Kansas City fans are happily growing accustomed. Atop the list of striking individual performances, most of which have come from the pitching staff, is Salvador Perez's season-long domination of opponents' hurlers. He was at it again Friday night against the Rangers, clubbing José Ureña's second pitch into the left field stands for a three-run homer that capped the Royals' six-run seventh inning.
More impressive than that home run, Perez's team-leading eighth of the season, are the breathtaking stats reflecting his status as one of the best hitters around. He's slashing .351/.413/.605 through Friday; his 30 RBI are the best in the American League, and he's second in average, slugging, OBP, and OPS.
And he isn't showing significant signs of slowing down anytime soon. That's good news for the Royals as they get ready to play the second of their current three-game set with the Rangers tonight; game time is set for 6:10 p.m. CDT at The K. With a victory, the Royals will win this homestand-opening series.
Here's what else to know about the game.
Who are tonight's starting pitchers?
Kansas City's Michael Wacha goes for his second win this evening. He's 1-3 with a 4.24 ERA; his only victory came April 6 when he struck out eight in seven scoreless innings against the White Sox. He lost to Detroit last Sunday, and is 0-1, 1.74 in two career starts against the Rangers.
Manager Bruce Bochy's choice to start against the Royals is Dane Dunning, a righthander who's 3-2, 4.13 in his fourth season with Texas. He gave up only one run in 5.1 innings to beat Cincinnati last Sunday, has two quality starts, and is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA lifetime against the Royals.
Besides Michael Wacha, who else starts for the KC Royals this evening?
Here's manager Matt Quatraro's lineup:
Who's in the Texas lineup?
The Rangers will line up like this:
How to catch tonight's game
Bally Sports Kansas City has the KC area telecast, and Bally Sports Southwest is also televising it. Check out streaming options here. As usual, KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio will broadcast the contest, and it's also available on the Royals Radio Network.