3 early KC Royals candidates poised for the All-Star Game
These three Kansas City are playing at an elite level to begin the 2024 campaign.
By Jacob Milham
The baseball season still feels very young, but the MLB campaign always passes quickly. You can blink and before you know it, the MLB All-Star voting ballots will start popping up. The KC Royals did not roster any inspiring All-Star options at this point last season, and Salvador Perez being last year's Royals representative did not age very well.
Fortunately, the Royals have several better options at this point in 2024. Kansas City is hitting a slump from the mound and the plate, but the overall series results still have some of baseball's best players playing for Kansas City. The team's fortunes can still change, but these Royals are clearly better than their 2023 iteration.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is not until July 16, taking place in Arlington, Texas this year. Which Kansas City players could represent the Royals in Globe Life Field later this summer?
3 KC Royals All-Star candidates - 3. LHP Cole Ragans
One number why: 2.02 FIP (T-1st among AL starters)
One reason why: Pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium
While Cole Ragans hasn't been perfect through five starts, he remains one of the AL's very best at what he does. The lefty continues cementing himself as an AL Cy Young contender, thanks to his league-leading 2.02 FIP. His 4.32 ERA looks ugly, but he continues suffering from terrible luck on balls in play.
The scary thing is, his four-seam fastball is even better than it was last year. It is his workhorse pitch and should help bring his changeup along as the season progresses. The fact is MLB loves strikeout-heavy fireballers for their entertainment value. If Ragans' performance in the box score matches his expected numbers, he should buy a plane ticket to DFW now.