Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Seattle, May 15
It took the KC Royals a long time — almost too long — to figure out Logan Gilbert Tuesday night. Seattle's starter shut them out for 6.2 innings until Nelson Velázquez shattered his night with a three-run homer that proved to be all the Royals needed for a comeback win at T-Mobile Field.
Nothing, however, spoiled KC starter Michael Wacha's evening. Fresh from an excellent outing against the Angels last week, Wacha held the Mariners to one run and struck out seven through six innings, a performance which, combined with his club's four late-game runs, gave him his second straight win and third of the season. He's now 3-4.
Tuesday's 4-2 victory evened this three-contest series at a game apiece; the Royals and M's play the finale this afternoon beginning at 3:10 p.m. CDT.
Alec Marsh gets the starting assignment for the KC Royals
Marsh draws his seventh start of the season. He's 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA after successfully coming off the Injured List with a 5.1-inning, one-run, seven-strikeout winning effort against the Angels last Friday.
Who's starting on the mound for the Mariners?
The Mariners welcomed back Bryan Woo, whose bout with an elbow issue had kept him on the Injured List all season, last Friday. And he delivered — although he didn't pitch long enough to qualify for a win, he started and held Oakland scoreless for 4.1 innings. He gets his second start today.
The right-hander made his big league debut last season and was 4-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 18 games. He's never faced the Royals before.
What does Kansas City's lineup look like?
Here's how manager Matt Quatraro is deploying his club today:
Who's in Seattle's starting lineup?
Manager Scott Servais has this lineup today:
How can KC Royals fans follow this afternoon's contest?
Bally Sports Kansas City is televising the game, and streamers can check here for their options. KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and the other stations on the Royals Radio Network have the broadcast.
What's next for Kansas City?
The Royals have Thursday off before beginning a six-game homestand Friday evening. They'll host Oakland for night games Friday and Saturday and an afternoon game Sunday. Detroit follows the A's and will face KC Monday night, Tuesday night, and Wednesday afternoon.