Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. LA, May 10
UPDATE: This KC Royals game preview has been updated to include the Angels' starting lineup, which hadn't been announced when the story was first published.
The KC Royals stormed into Los Angeles Thursday night and battered the Angels in the first game of a seven-contest West Coast road trip. And although the lopsided 10-4 score suggests Kansas City's offense carried the evening, a struggling starting pitcher deserves much of the credit.
Michael Wacha, intended by the Royals to be a critical addition to the rotation when they signed him late last year, but winless for over a month when he took the mound at Angel Stadium, held LA scoreless for six innings. He ran into trouble in the seventh and, after loading the bases and surrendering two runs, gave way to Daniel Lynch IV. The effort was one of Wacha's best of the season.
Unlike Wacha Thursday, tonight's scheduled Kansas City starter won't be looking to turn around a disappointing early season record ... but he will be under some scrutiny. Alec Marsh will make his first start since returning from the Injured List. (The club returned Lynch to Omaha to clear roster space for Marsh).
First pitch is set for 8:38 p.m. CDT.
Marsh pitched well in his last start, a scoreless 4.1 inning effort against Toronto April 24, but the right elbow contusion he suffered that night forced him to the IL the next day. He's 3-0 with a 2.70 and, despite his injury-induced absence, is tied with Brady Singer and John Schreiber with the second-most wins on the club — Seth Lugo leads with five.
Who is LA's starting pitcher?
Right-hander Griffin Canning will oppose Marsh. Canning, 1-4 with a 6.69 ERA, is in his fifth season with the Angels; he gave up four runs in five innings against Philadelphia in his last start. His five-pitch repertoire includes a four-seam fastball, changeup, curve, sinker, and slider.
Canning is 2-1, 1.82 in four career starts against the Royals.
Besides Alec Marsh, who are Kansas City's starters?
Who's in the Angels' lineup?
How can fans follow tonight's Royals-Angels contest?
Apple TV+ has tonight's game. Listeners can catch the tilt on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio in the Kansas City area and also on the many stations of the Royals Radio Network.