Probable pitchers and starting lineups, KC Royals vs. Chicago, April 16
Chicago sends another rookie against Kansas City tonight.
The White Sox, owners of the worst record in the major leagues, sent a rookie righthander who'd never thrown a big league pitch to the mound against the KC Royals Monday night. Sox manager Pedro Grifol's choice to open the clubs' three game series at Guaranteed Rate Field by and large held Kansas City at bay.
But in the end, even Nick Nastrini's five-strikeout, three-hit, five-inning effort, one blemished only by Vinnie Pasquantino's solo home run and Kyle Isbel's RBI single, couldn't help the Sox, whose quiet bats failed them once again. Nastrini's nice debut performance went for naught as the Royals beat Chicago 2-0.
The victory over the Sox, KC's fifth in as many tries this season, means the Royals have a chance to win this series tonight and move themselves a game away from sweeping Chicago for the second time this year.
And Grifol, the former Royals bench coach whose Sox lost 101 games last season and have the worst record (2-14) in the majors this year, will try turning things around tonight with another hurler who'll be making his big league debut when the clubs meet at 6:40 p.m. CDT.
Who's pitching tonight in Chicago?
Jonathan Cannon is the untested rookie starting for Chicago. Currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the franchise's 11-th best prospect, he was 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA in two games at Triple-A Charlotte when he got the call to the Sox. He'd fanned 11 batters in 9.2 innings, but also walked five.
Chosen by the White Sox in the third round of the 2022 amateur draft, Cannon is 6-6, 4.17 in 31 minor league games.
Brady Singer gets his fourth start of the season for manager Matt Quatraro's Royals. Unbeaten with two wins, the fifth season righthander enters tonight's play with a 0.98 ERA, 0.764 WHIP, and 425 ERA+.
What is Salvador Perez's status heading into this evening's game?
Although Salvador Perez suggested Monday he'd be back Tuesday from the injury he suffered Sunday, he's not in Quatraro's starting lineup tonight:
What does the Chicago lineup look like?
Grifol's choices:
Who's hot for the KC Royals
Pasquantino's Monday night home run was his third of the season and third in his last five games. Since starting the season so slowly — he didn't homer until his 11th game of the year — he's hit in five straight contests and is slashing .556/.591/.1.222 with 10 RBI during that span.
Reliever James McArthur, who's settling in nicely to the closer's role he appears to have been given by Quatraro, earned his third save with the scoreless inning he worked Monday night, and hasn't been charged with a run in his last five appearances. He also has 11 strikeouts and only one walk in 8.2 innings.
How to watch or listen to tonight's game
As was the case with Monday evening's opener, tonight's telecast is available on Bally Sports Kansas City in the KC area, and on NBC Sports Chicago in the Windy City. Streamers should check our guide on how to follow the Royals.
Royals listeners in the Kansas City area can tune to KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio or stations on the Royals Radio Network.