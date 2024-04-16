Salvador Perez gives KC Royals fans optimistic update on his injury
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals fanbase held their collective breath after team captain Salvador Perez came up limping Sunday against the New York Mets. Outfielder Starling Marte collided with Perez at home plate during the fourth inning, rattling the Venezuelan catcher. Perez tagged out Marte for the out and kept New York off the board, but it ended his Big Apple trip early. The Royals announced Perez exited with a "left groin/hip strain" Sunday, throwing doubt on Perez's immediate playing status.
KC Royals got a Salvador Perez injury update from... Salvador Perez?
Thankfully, Perez updated Royals fans quickly about his injury status ahead of the Chicago White Sox Series. He took to X, responding to a fan traveling for the South Side AL Central matchup.
It may not be Robert Murray or Jeff Passan breaking the news, but we can trust Perez's reporting on his status. Bally Sports Kansas City TV personality and frequent Salvy Splash victim Joel Goldberg provided more context on the veteran's availability in Chicago.
Royals fans are well aware of Perez's heroics and stubbornness when it comes to injuries. He has rushed himself back into the lineup in previous seasons, no matter how minor or major the injury. At 33 years old, Perez is no spring chicken when it comes to bouncing back from any hiccup.
Freddy Fermin started Monday's series opener behind the plate with Perez out. MLB.com's Anne Rogers detailed that Logan Porter, another catcher who made his MLB debut in 2023, is on the Royals' taxi squad. It sounds like Porter is the emergency option if Perez's groin strain doesn't improve this week. Hopefully, Royals manager Matt Quatraro takes a calculated approach to get Perez's bat back into the lineup.
Perez had two home runs in the Mets series, including his 250th career home run. That shot made him one of 12 catchers in MLB history to reach that mark and only the second Royals player to do so as well. Kansas City's captain is starting the season strong, leading the team with 15 RBI plus a .339 batting average. Kansas City could use Perez back behind the dish as they look to retake first place in the AL Central this week.