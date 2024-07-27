Does disappointing Kodai Senga news open new KC Royals trade doors?
By Jacob Milham
The New York Mets are in a very similar spot to the KC Roylas regarding the postseason race. The Mets sit in that final NL Wild Card spot, holding a 55-48 record ahead of Saturday's action. The NL East is in similar standing to the AL Central as well, with the Philadelphia Phillies holding a commanding divisional lead and the Atlanta Braves and Mets occupying two Wild Card spots. Yet, the loss of starting pitcher Kodai Senga could rock the Mets' plans for the remaining season.
The former NPB star made his first start this season on Friday, but a severe calf strain cut that return short. New York manager Carlos Mendoza did not have good news about Senga's 2024 return.
A New York Mets loss could be the KC Royals gain
The Mets have made great progress this season without Senga in the fold, but his second-half return was supposed to be their reinforcements, the cavalry coming ahead of the postseason. Instead, they are now at square one and cannot rely on Senga anchoring the rotation as October approaches. The Mets rotation has been good enough so far, but is that enough to make New York firm buyers at the trade deadline? If not, Royals general manager J.J. Picollo could be active again.
The trade deadline is shaping up to be a seller's market, and it would be very New York-esque of Mets general manager David Sterns to sell of pending free agents this month. First baseman Pete Alonso would be a massive trade target for any team, while designated hitter J.D. Martinez and outfielder Harrison Bader would help any contending team.
The Mets do not have a litany of trade targets for the Royals, but the bullpen does offer some players that make sense on the field and on the payroll. Adam Ottavino and Phil Maton are the two that come to mind as easily moveable if New York changes course. Neither is the dominant closer Royals fans want, but both would improve the bullpen nonetheless.
The Mets acquired Maton for cash less than a month ago from the Tampa Bay Rays, who have ramped up their trade activity lately. It would be surprising for New York to trade him away, but if they have no intention of picking up his 2025 club option, then trading him away may be possible.
On the other hand, Ottavino's contract with New York expires after the 2024 season. He is having a strong rebound from 2023, posting a 3.44 FIP and striking out 29.7% of the opposition for the Mets. His pitching arsenal is still above average, but the clock is ticking for the 38-year-old Ottavino.
This is not to say the Mets should or will become sellers at the trade deadline. But, as the July 30 finish line approaches, there are going to be many surprises along the way. Buckle up, Royals fans!