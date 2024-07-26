As MLB Trade Deadline market stirs, KC Royals remain quiet
The KC Royals didn't play Thursday, leaving general manager J.J. Picollo completely free to go about the work of improving his club as the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline looms large on baseball's horizon.
Nothing of significance happened around the majors, though ... until late in the evening, that is. Most big league ballparks had grown dark when the Diamondbacks, fresh off taking two of three from the Royals, affirmed their buyer status by trading a couple of prospects to Miami for left-handed reliever A.J. Puk. Not long after that deal surfaced, the Mariners landed outfielder Randy Arozarena from Tampa Bay, KC manager Matt Quatraro's old team, for two minor leaguers and a player to be named later.
Whether the Royals were interested in Puk, who could have helped the pen, or Arozarena, who despite hitting .211 would have provided some power, isn't known.
What is known is that while the market finally began to rumble, the Royals remained, like most other clubs, quiet. Kansas City's last major league deal came almost two weeks ago when they added Hunter Harvey to the bullpen by trading Cayden Wallace and their 2024 Competitive Balance A draft pick to Washington.
Is the quiet around Kauffman Stadium reason to be concerned?
Not yet. Most big deadline trades aren't made until the last day, and often the last hour. Rest assured Picollo is working the phones, probably tirelessly, to find help for his offense and his bullpen, both of which require shoring up if the Royals are to remain in the playoff hunt. Expect him to succeed in one or both areas, but don't look for him to rush a deal just for the sake of making one.
No, Picollo isn't pulling the transaction trigger until he's ready and believes doing so will make the Royals better. He'll take his time but won't waste it. He and the Royals are too close to postseason paydirt to allow haste to make waste.
So don't get too concerned. There's plenty of time for this club to swing a deal or two. And who knows — maybe they'll do something before this story even publishes.
The waiting is hard, isn't it?