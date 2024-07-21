MLB Trade Deadline: What KC Royals fans need to know
When is the 2024 MLB trade deadline?
This season's deal deadline is July 30 at 5 p.m. Kansas City (Central) time. All trades must be completed by that hour, and none will be allowed at the major league level after that time. Clubs can't trade major leaguers — or players on their 40-man rosters — even if they clear waivers. So if Picollo intends to make big league trades, he now has a little over a week to get them done.
Can the waiver wire still be used to move players after the deadline?
Yes. The trade deadline doesn't strictly apply to waivers. Teams can still place their big leaguers on waivers — they just can't then trade a player who no one claims, and can't collaborate with another club to use the wire to disguise what would otherwise be considered a trade.
Trades of non-40-man roster minor leaguers are also allowed.
Does the MLB trade deadline affect players' postseason eligibility?
It does, but only to the extent that players acquired by the deadline qualify for playoff roster eligibility. The Royals can't put any of their players on any postseason roster unless they were members of the organization as of Aug. 31 at 10:59 p.m. CDT.
