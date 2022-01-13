KC Royals announce replacement for Vinnie Pasquantino after devastating injury

The KC Royals' Thursday night loss was a punch to the gut in more ways than one. Beyond another late-inning blown lead and reliever Lucas Erceg's concerning exit, the biggest headline was first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino taking himself out of the game. The slugger walked off the field gingerly, protecting his hand, leaving fans to wonder just how serious his injury might be.

The Royals announced Friday that Pasquantino suffered a broken right thumb, sidelining him for six to eight weeks. Likely losing Pasquantino for the remainder of the regular season is a massive blow to Kansas City's outlook, but the show must go on. The Royals announced they placed Pasquantino on the 10-day IL and recalled utilityman Nick Loftin from Triple-A Omaha.

With Vinnie Pasquantino down, Nick Loftin needs to help the KC Royals now

Kansas City optioned Loftin to Omaha less than a month ago, but he's been on fire in Triple-A since. Over 22 games since returning to Omaha on July 30, he's posted a .358/.436/.494 line, with more walks (11) than strikeouts (10) and only two games where he didn't reach base safely. Kansas City drafted Loftin 32nd overall in the 2020 MLB Draft after his collegiate career at Baylor. This marks his third stint in the big leagues this season after making the Opening Day roster.

Loftin is in the lineup Friday against the Houston Astros, serving as the designated hitter. This season, he has appeared all over the field for Kansas City, with starts at first base, second base, third base, and designated hitter. His versatility provides manager Matt Quatraro with another right-handed option to help cover Pasquantino's absence.

Pasquantino's production will be nearly impossible to replace, as MLB.com's Anne Rogers noted. His 97 RBIs this year rank fourth among all MLB hitters, with 80 of those coming with runners in scoring position. Along with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and catcher Salvador Perez, Pasquantino forms one of the best trios of hitters with runners in scoring position this season, undoubtedly fueling Kansas City's 75-60 record.

Kansas City remains 1.5 games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians but is firmly holding the second Wild Card spot. The Boston Red Sox trail the Royals by 5.5 games for a playoff position, with only 28 games left in the season for Boston. The Royals are currently 4-4 in their 20-game stretch against teams in playoff contention, which runs through mid-September. Pasquantino, who was hitting .222/.222/.361 over these past eight games, will be sorely missed in the three-hole as the team pushes toward the playoffs and likely during the postseason as well.

