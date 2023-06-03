KC Royals: Salvador Perez lands on MLB's Team of the Month
By Jacob Milham
KC Royals catcher Salvador Perez is in the midst of an All-Star campaign and remains the only Kansas City batter with that distinction. After a historic month at the plate in May, MLB placed Perez on their team of the month.
KC Royals' Salvador Perez earned league honors for his May performance.
The veteran Perez tied a Royals record with nine home runs in May. Third baseman Gary Gaetti set the record in 1995, the same season Gaetti finished 10th in MVP voting. Perez also leads the Royals in several stats, including OPS, RBIs, and home runs. His .635 SLG and .333 ISO in May led all MLB catchers, and he led other AL catchers by a wide margin too. The Royals last-place standing in the AL Central has the Royals' abysmal record overshadowing what Perez did this month, unfortunately. He, along with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, have their own clear offensive value and roles. However, outside of those two, the remaining batters are unproven, struggling, or a mixture of both.
With All-Star voting beginning in May, there are few AL catchers with a case like Perez's. He leads all qualified AL catchers with 12 doubles, 12 home runs, .517 SLG, and more. Fans will have to wait until later in June to see where Perez stands in the voting. But if he keeps up his impressive numbers, he could very well find himself starting behind the plate for the American League in July's All-Star Game. Royals fans will need to support the veteran to ensure his spot in Seattle later this summer.
Perez already has seven All-Star appearances since 2013 and is setting himself apart as the AL's premier catcher. Younger catchers like Baltimore's Adley Rutschman and Texas' Jonah Heim are both nipping at Perez's heels for the AL's top spot. If there was any question about Perez's standing, this monthly accolade should quell any doubts for the time being.