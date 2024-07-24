KC Royals reliever's success shouldn't alter club's MLB Trade Deadline plans
In none of Kansas City's recent awful seasons should significant pressure have been something KC Royals relievers felt when, like Kris Bubic did Tuesday night, they inherited five-run ninth-inning deficits. No Royals team since the 2015 World Series champs, and maybe the 2016 club, had much of a chance when trailing so late by so wide a margin.
But this season is different. The Royals have already won as many games as they did all of last year, a feat they accomplished Monday night despite the hit–batsmen controversy that tainted the sixth and seventh innings of their victory over Arizona, and anyone who scoffs at their playoff chances isn't paying attention. They are, after all, currently ahead of the Red Sox for the final American League Wild Card spot.
So it was that Bubic's late-game Tuesday night assignment didn't involve mopping up. Instead, his job was to preserve the status quo and give the Royals a shot at the kind of comeback win they've proven capable of pulling off.
And that's just what Bubic did. Pitching for only the fifth time in the majors since undergoing Tommy John Surgery early last season, Bubic retired leadoff hitter Eugenio Suárez before allowing a worrisome one-out triple to Jake McCarthy. But thanks in part to a drawn-in infield, he induced a groundout from Gerealdo Perdomo before striking out Corbin Carroll to end the inning.
Sadly, the one run the Royals scratched out in their half of the inning wasn't enough; they lost 6-2.
The silver lining, though, was Bubic. His transition from starter to reliever continued unblemished.
Kris Bubic is showing promise as a reliever
Bubic's scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks doesn't prove he'll be an excellent bullpen piece for manager Matt Quatraro, but he's making a strong case for himself. He's sailed through the first few games of the switch to the bullpen the club revealed last month he'd be making.
The numbers are good. Bubic made his 2024 debut against Colorado July 7; in an inning, he struck out two and retired the Rockies in order. He pitched another three-up, three down inning against St. Louis three days later, shut out Boston for two innings July 13, and didn't allow the White Sox to score in the single inning he faced them Saturday. In six innings, he's fanned a half-dozen batters, walked only one, and yielded just two hits. And he hasn't surrendered a single run.
Bubic's season sample is small but impressive, and certainly sufficient to keep Quatraro calling his name. But is it enough to impact Kansas City's plans as the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaches? Instead of looking for bullpen and offensive help, can the club now shift all its attention and resources to adding a strong bat or two?
No. Bubic being the answer to Kansas City's relief needs would be nice, but it's far too early in his transition to declare him so. He must pass a longer, more stringent test, and that can't be accomplished in the next week. Picollo needs to bolster his relief corps a bit more before the trade deadline passes.