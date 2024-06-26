KC Royals News: Rookie still searching, Kris Bubic progress, and more
The KC Royals made CJ Alexander's dreams come true Monday when, in one roster move among several, they called him up to the majors for the first time. He's played twice since then but, as he and the club prepare to close out a three-game set with Miami at Kauffman Stadium this afternoon, Alexander's quest for his first big milestone continues.
Alexander, hot at the plate with a .323/.369/.555 line at Triple-A Omaha when the Royals summoned him to Kansas City, remains hitless in the big leagues. He went 0-for-3 and struck out once against the Marlins Monday and repeated that performance Tuesday night.
Getting his first major league hit could be in the cards today when the Royals meet for a 1:10 p.m. CDT matinee at The K. Alexander isn't scheduled to be in manager Matt Quatraro's starting lineup, but could come off the bench before the day ends.
Kris Bubic set for a new role when he returns to KC
Bubic, sidelined since early last season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, continued his extended injury rehabilitation assignment at Omaha Tuesday night. Coming out of the bullpen for the first time since starting that assignment in the Arizona Complex League early last month, Bubic gave up a run and three hits, struck out two, and didn't walk a batter in the 2.1 innings he worked in the Storm Chasers' 6-1 victory over Columbus.
As it turns out, pitching in relief is something to which Bubic is about to become accustomed. As MLB.com Royals beat writer Anne Rogers reported earlier this week, the club plans to move Bubic, primarily a starter throughout his short four-season big league career, to the bullpen when his rehab ends and he returns to Kansas City.
Bubic started exclusively in 2020, 2022, and 2023, but nine of his 29 appearances during the 2021 campaign were in relief. He went 1-1 with a 3.08 in those nine games.
One Royal already knows he'll be going to the MLB All-Star Game
Although Phase 1 fan voting for starting positions continues and won't end until Noon Thursday, a trip to the July 16 All-Star Game at Texas is already assured for a member of the club's training staff. Per MLB.com's Rogers, strength and conditioning coach Ryan Stoneberg will serve in that capacity for American League manager Bruce Bochy's staff.
Former KC Royals reliever receives bad news
Just a couple of days after recalling him from the minors, the Athletic have designated pitcher Aaron Brooks for assignment. The move came Tuesday, a day after Brooks, who pitched for the Royals in 2014 and 2015, surrendered only one run in five innings against the Angels.
He's 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA In two separate stints with Oakland this season.