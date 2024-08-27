KC Royals News: Cole Ragans early exit, Omaha chasing history, new ballpark
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals kicked off their road trip with a successful start on Monday, winning both games of the doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. With Cleveland atop the AL Central, Kansas City now sits just one game behind them and holds the second Wild Card spot, ahead of the Minnesota Twins. There's plenty to be excited about with this team, even after an embarrassing series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Catch up on the headlines and stories you need to know ahead of Tuesday's action.
KC Royals manager has good news after Cole Ragans' early exit Monday
2024 Opening Day starter Cole Ragans took the mound for the first game of Monday's doubleheader, but his early exit raised some concerns. The southpaw struggled with erratic control throughout the afternoon, and his declining velocity as the game progressed only added to the worry. The situation reached a peak in the fifth inning when catcher Salvador Perez called for a trainer to check on Ragans after an inning-opening walk.
KC Royals manager Matt Quatraro walked out to the mound with a trainer to check on the lefty. There wasn't much deliberation before Ragans was pulled from the game, ending his afternoon after just four innings of work. Although Kansas City went on to win, concerns about a potential injury left fans worried. Thankfully, Quatraro eased those fears post-game, clarifying that the starter was "fine."
Monday was a start to forget for Ragans, who issued four walks and hit a batter against the Guardians. While he allowed only one earned run and struck out four, it was far from the typical performance we've come to expect from the first-time All-Star. Despite this, Ragans still boasts a 10-8 record and a 3.28 ERA this season, with 17 quality starts in his 27 outings.
KC Royals Triple-A affiliate on track to break franchise record
Things are looking promising down on the farm for the Royals, with three of their four affiliated teams boasting winning records this season. Leading the pack are the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, who are thriving in the win-loss column. Monday's roster moves highlighted the team's depth, and their 78-46 record has them sitting atop the International League's West Division.
That record is impressive, but according to broadcaster Nicholas Badders, the Storm Chasers are on pace to shatter their single-season franchise record for wins. As they head into this week's series against the St. Paul Saints, Omaha is just nine games away from breaking that record. The current franchise best is 86 wins, set by the 1990 Omaha Royals, but the 2024 team is on pace for 93 victories.
There's a real possibility that the Storm Chasers will break that franchise record within the next two weeks, just in time for their pending postseason appearance. With some of the International League's best relievers and hottest hitters, the Storm Chasers have the personnel to turn that dream into a reality.
A look at possible KC Royals new stadium location in Washington Square Park
The Royals' quest for a new stadium was a hot topic this offseason, but a failed April vote and the demands of the season have slowed the momentum. However, support is growing for Washington Square Park as the Royals' potential new downtown home. With minimal business displacements, existing infrastructure, and a unique backdrop, the location has become increasingly enticing. This possibility gained further clarity this week with the release of early renderings showing the stadium's proposed location.
The 3D Development renderings are early drafts but feature the Crown Vision alongside the Western Auto Lofts' sign is a unique combination. Most importantly, the renderings show how a stadium would fit into the existing area.
Thomas Friestad of the Kansas City Business Journal spoke with the project's stakeholders ($) to provide a more in-depth look at the process and expected outcomes of a stadium in Washington Square Park. However, it's important to note that this plan is not formally tied to the team and remains in its early stages. The upcoming winter will be another crucial period for the Royals as they explore options for a new home. Concepts like this offer voters and Royals fans something to consider and discuss.