2 Monday morning roster additions bolster KC Royals
Just hours before they're slated to play the first of two Monday games with Cleveland, the pitching-challenged KC Royals added two hurlers to their roster. One addition required a corresponding roster move, while the other didn't.
Called up from Triple-A Omaha, where they both have been pitching well, were Daniel Lynch IV and Alec Marsh. Marsh will serve as the extra man clubs can add to their 26-man rosters for doubleheaders; by rule, he'll have to return to the Storm Chasers after today's twinbill.
Lynch, however, is subject to no such rule, and could be part of manager Matt Quatraro's staff for the rest of the season. The Royals optioned reliever Ángel Zerpa to Omaha to open 26-man roster space for Lynch.
What do today's transactions mean for the club?
Marsh's temporary promotion was expected after various media outlets predicted it over the weekend, and allows the Royals to keep the members of their regular starting rotation on normal rest. An early-season elbow issue interrupted his 2024 big league season and, after going 7-7 with a 4.71 ERA over 19 starts and one relief appearance, Marsh was demoted to Omaha at the end of July.
Since then, he's been excellent for the Storm Chasers. In four starts covering 15 innings, he's 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 0.80 WHIP, and .143 OBA.
Marsh will face Cleveland's L.T. Allen in today's nightcap, with first pitch scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CDT. Allen is 8-4, but has a high 5.56 ERA.
Whether Lynch sees action in either game of today's twinbill remains to be seen. He's primarily a starter — only twice in his 56-game big league career has he pitched out of the bullpen — and won't replace Cole Ragans in the opener. Ragans, 10-8 with a 3.31 ERA, will start against the Guardians' Nick Sandlin, who's 7-0, 3.88. Game time is set for 12:10 p.m. CDT.
But Lynch could relieve, which might be good for a struggling Kansas City bullpen that didn't fare particularly well in the club's just-concluded series loss to Philadelphia. In fact, expect Lynch to spend a good bit of time in the bullpen down the stretch — he gives Quatraro much-needed flexibility and the option to deploy him in any game situation. He may also get a start or two if any of KC's regular starters require rest and could be a valuable addition during the team's current 20-game test against top contenders.
Lynch has given up 17 runs (one unearned) in 22.2 innings for the Royals this season and hasn't recorded a decision. In 21 starts for Omaha, however, he's 8-1 with a 3.54 ERA and didn't suffer that lone loss until Aug. 8.
Zerpa pitched in both of the Royals' weekend losses to Philadelphia and in two innings was charged with one run and walked three batters. This will be his first trip to the minors this season; he's 1-0, 4.40 and has allowed 13 of 46 inherited runners to score in 53 appearances for the Royals.