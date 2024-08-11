3 KC Royals relief reinforcements waiting in Omaha
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals have a bullpen problem, no matter how you slice it.
We have talked ad nauseam about the offseason investment in the bullpen, which could not get much worse from 2023. The most frustrating aspect of Kansas City's success this year is the question of how well this team would perform with an average bullpen. The unit doesn't excel in any one area but rather is a bottom-ten performer in many key metrics.
The bullpen had a solid stretch this summer, but the unit's performance since July is still remarkably below average. Add in some late-inning collapses against the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals, and the unit's external outlook may have never been lower.
The KC Royals have limited options in addressing their bullpen now
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo devoted much of Kansas City's trade deadline to bolstering the bullpen. Trading for Hunter Harvey was an early move that set the tone for the Royals bullpen, while acquiring Lucas Erceg was the move that helped Kansas City the most. Erceg has been as advertised, but Harvey's health and inconsistency have kept his positive impact minimal, at best.
Kansas City cannot maintain the status quo in its relief corps and expect different results. However, with the trade deadline now behind them, their pool of potential additions is extremely limited. The likely reinforcements are coming from their Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers.
If Kansas City wanted to shock fans, they could also look to their Double-A crew for help. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals sport some long-shot relievers, such as Brandon Johnson or Anderson Paulino. Several pitchers from the Royals have bypassed Triple-A to reach The Show, but these instances are rare.
For now, let's focus on some more realistic options in Triple-A. The Royals already dipped into that well Saturday when they called up Carlos Hernández, with Harvey hitting the 15-day IL. Who are the three other pitchers with paths to Kansas City, and why should the Royals consider them for reinforcements?