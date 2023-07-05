KC Royals: Best promotions at Kauffman Stadium in July
KC Royals fans might need some special deals to see the last-place club in Kauffman Stadium.
The KC Royals are going nowhere fast in 2023. The team sits at 25-61 as of July 4, 18.5 games back in the AL Central that only has one team above .500. If Kansas City wanted to make a surprise postseason appearance, winning a weak division this year would be the way to do it. However, the Royals are one of four teams with a <1% chance of making the playoffs according to FanGraphs. It is not good news, but the facts nonetheless.
The KC Royals have something for every fan at Kauffman Stadium this month.
The Royals still have plenty of games to play at home this year though. Fans will go out for a day at Kauffman Stadium, for an exciting matchup, or just because it is baseball season and that is what summer is for. Another reason that fans go to a ball game is for things off the field. Promotions, giveaways, or special events could sway an undecided fan to catch a game. The Royals had some pretty cool giveaways over previous months, with special events only enhancing the fan experience. The Royals have ten games at home in July. Let's look at each game to see what the Royals are offering fans.
A reminder, here are the recurring ticket offers
- Price Chop Mondays - $10 View Reserved tickets for Monday home games.
- Dollar Dog Night - $1 Hot Dogs every Tuesday home game.
- Royals College Night - $10 View Reserved or Outfield Plaza tickets for Wednesday home games.
- Score 4 Pack - 4 tickets, 4 hotdogs, 4 value sodas or small bottled waters, and a parking pass bundle
-Family 4-Pack - 4 tickets, 4 hotdogs, 4 sodas, and a parking pass. Choose either View Reserved for $50 or Field Plaza seating for $100. Includes special family-oriented activities.
July 14 against Tampa Bay Rays
Giveaway: Sluggerrr Handmade by Robots Giveaway
Special Event: Royals Comicon
"Comic books, superheroes, and more! Join us on Friday, July 14, at 7:10 p.m., for Royals Comicon in partnership with Planet Comicon Kansas City. Enjoy special vendors, interact with cosplay guests, and so much more."
Special Event: Summer Fireworks
Other: Blood Cancers Awareness Night, Parade of Hearts
July 15 against Tampa Bay Rays
Other: Parade of Hearts
July 16 against Tampa Bay Rays
Ticket Offer: Family 4-Pack
Other: Kids Fun Run, Parade of Hearts
July 17 against Detroit Tigers
Giveaway: Bo Jackson Bobblehead Giveaway
Ticket Offer: Price Chop Monday
Other: Parade of Hearts
July 18 against Detroit Tigers
Giveaway: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway
Promotion: Dollar Dog Night
Other: Parade of Hearts
July 19 against Detroit Tigers
Giveaway: Hot Dog Themed Jersey Giveaway
Ticket Offers: College Nights, Score 4 Pack
Other: Parade of Hearts
July 20 against Detroit Tigers
Ticket Offer: Score 4 Pack
Other: Parade of Hearts
July 28 against Minnesota Twins
Ticket Offer: Margaritaville Night
"For one night only, we’re turning The K into Margaritaville! Experience Buffett, baseball, and beach vibes. You'll even receive a Salvador Perez-inspired tiki cup with the purchase of a theme ticket."
Giveaway: Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway
Special Event: Summer Fireworks
July 29 against Minnesota Twins
Special Event: Country Music Night with Jake Owen
"Dust off your boots and join us at The K for an evening of America’s pastime with America’s soundtrack. After the Royals take on the Twins with a 6:10 pm first pitch, join us for a concert played from behind second base by chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen. When you purchase a Royals game ticket, you’ll be able to stay in your seat and enjoy the postgame concert, OR you can upgrade with a Field Pass and see the show from the diamond!"
July 30 against Minnesota Twins
Giveaway: Topps Baseball Card Giveaway
Ticket Offer: Family 4-Pack
