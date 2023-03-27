KC Royals: March, April feature exciting promotions at Kauffman Stadium
As the World Baseball Classic begins and spring training is well underway, the calendar is slowly progressing toward Opening Day 2023. The season's first game at Kauffman Stadium is always a popular ticket and was the second-highest attendance at a Royals home game in 2022. The Royals are years removed from their mid-2010s peak, but Royals fans still have hope in their team in late March and early April.
The KC Royals are bringing some fan-favorite promotions back and introducing new offers for fans at Kauffman Stadium in 2023.
The Royals open the 2023 season at home against AL Central opponent Minnesota Twins. The three-game series stretches from Thursday, March 30, to Sunday, April 2. Royals fans are hoping for a solid start to the season, with a series win against a divisional opponent. The Twins broke the small-market mold this offseason, signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract and adding several veteran contributors. The Twins are a trendy pick to win the AL Central, but they must go through Kauffman first.
On-field results aside, the Royals are making the fan experience memorable to start the season. Most of their home games in March and April have some promotion or ticket offer, enticing fans to Kauffman Stadium. Let's look at the promotional schedule for March and April and how Opening Day is like never before.
But first, here are the recurring ticket offers throughout the 2023 season
- Price Chop Mondays - $10 View Reserved tickets for Monday home games.
- Dollar Dog Night - $1 Hot Dogs every Tuesday home game.
- Royals College Night - $10 View Reserved or Outfield Plaza tickets for Wednesday home games.
Opening Day - March 30 against Minnesota Twins
Giveaway: Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead
Other events: Full powder-blue uniforms return, a pre-game concert by Brothers Osborne, an aircraft flyover, and the 1973 Royals Opening Day team will be in attendance.
April 1 against Minnesota Twins
Giveaway: MJ Melendez "Build-Your-Own" Bobblehead
April 3 against Toronto Blue Jays
Ticket Offer: Price Chop Monday
April 4 against Toronto Blue Jays
Ticket Offer: Dollar Dog Night
April 14 against Atlanta Braves
Theme Ticket: UMKC Night
Theme ticket purchasers will receive a Royals-UMKC cross-branded jersey.
Promotion: Bring Out The Blue Flag Giveaway and Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night.
April 15 against Atlanta Braves
Promotion: Jackie Robinson Baseball Card Giveaway for Jackie Robinson Day.
April 16 against Atlanta Braves
Theme Ticket: K-State Day
Theme ticket purchasers will receive a Royals-Kansas State cross-branded jersey.
April 17 against Texas Rangers
Ticket Offer: Price Chop Monday
Theme Ticket: Sporting KC Night
Theme ticket purchasers will receive a Royals-Sporting KC cross-branded long-sleeve shirt.
April 18 against Texas Rangers
Promotion: Dollar Dog Night
Theme Ticket: Bark at the Park
Fans can bring their dogs to the game by purchasing a dog ticket. They will receive a collapsible pet travel bowl and support Pawportunities Animal Rescue.