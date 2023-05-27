KC Royals offer various June promotions, events at Kauffman Stadium
By Jacob Milham
Less than ten years ago, the hottest ticket in town was any KC Royals game. Nowadays, empty seats outnumber fans during weekday games. That is the reality when the Royals are more than 20 games under .500 by the time summer rolls around. Baseball fans will still make a few games at Kauffman, but the general public is not exactly clamoring for Royals tickets as the school year ends.
No matter the KC Royals record, fans can enjoy promotions all season long.
One way that MLB teams entice fans to their ballpark is with promotions and ticket offers. It is a surefire way to sway fans but can make going to a game more feasible for people. The team will need to have some great promotions to draw fans to Kauffman Stadium to watch the last-place Royals this month. But, some primetime matchups will draw plenty of fans to Kauffman as well. After the team had some diverse options last month, let's look at June's promotions.
A reminder, here are the recurring ticket offers:
- Price Chop Mondays - $10 View Reserved tickets for Monday home games.
- Dollar Dog Night - $1 Hot Dogs every Tuesday home game.
- Royals College Night - $10 View Reserved or Outfield Plaza tickets for Wednesday home games.
- Score 4 Pack - 4 tickets, 4 hotdogs, 4 value sodas or small bottled waters, and a parking pass bundle
-Family 4-Pack - 4 tickets, 4 hotdogs, 4 sodas, and a parking pass. Choose either View Reserved for $50 or Field Plaza seating for $100. Includes special family-oriented activities.
June 2 against Colorado Rockies
Event: Big Slick
Join Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, and their celebrity friends for a softball game. The celebrity softball game begins at 5:00 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Big Slick to help in their mission.
Event: Lou Gehrig Day
Event: Summer Fireworks
June 3 against Colorado Rockies
Theme Ticket: Huskers Night at The K
Huskers Night will feature a Royals x Nebraska Co-Branded jersey with the purchase of a theme ticket.
June 4 against Colorado Rockies
Theme Ticket: Yoga Day
Enjoy a morning yoga class, hosted by Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness, on the field and take home your very own Royals Yoga Mat with the purchase of a theme ticket.
Ticket Offer: Family 4-Pack
June 12 against Cincinnati Reds
Theme Ticket: Service Industry Night
Get an exclusive Royals bar key with the purchase of a theme night ticket.
Ticket Offer: Price Chop Monday, Score 4 Pack
June 13 against Cincinnati Reds
Giveaway: KC Basketball Jersey
Ticket Offer: Dollar Dog Night
June 14 against Cincinnati Reds
Event: Prostate Cancer Awareness Night
Ticket Offer: Royals College Nights, Score 4 Pack
June 16 against Los Angeles Angels
Theme Ticket: Pride Night
Join the Royals for a special night of summer baseball, celebration, and festivities, featuring the Divas of Hamburger Mary’s. Fans receive an exclusive KC Pride Flag with the purchase of a theme ticket.
Event: Summer Fireworks
June 17 against Los Angeles Angels
Giveaway: Royals Poster, designed by local artist, EEPHUS.
Theme Ticket: KU Night at The K
Fans enjoy a Royals x KU Co-Branded jersey with the purchase of a theme ticket.
Theme Ticket: Catch on the Field
Give your child the chance to feel just like a big leaguer!
June 18 against Los Angeles Angels
Giveaway: Nicky & Vinnie Double Bobblehead
Ticket Offer: Family 4-Pack
June 27 against Cleveland Guardians
Giveaway: Royals Halter Top
Event: #RoyalsSocialNight
Don't miss out when the Royals turn Kauffman into a giant photo booth full of photo-worthy backdrops.
Ticket Offers: Dollar Dog Night
June 28 against Cleveland Guardians
Ticket Offer: Royals College Nights, Score 4 Pack
June 29 against Cleveland Guardians
Ticket Offers: Score 4 Pack
June 30 against Los Angeles Dodgers
Event: Summer Fireworks
Event: Quirk Hard Seltzer Day