Now in everyday role, KC Royals need Freddy Fermin to step up

KC Royals fans had plenty to talk about this summer. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.'s surge into superstardom, the rotation's dominance, and an unexpected postseason push dominated the headlines. But one player exceeded everyone's expectations, quietly helping catcher Salvador Perez extend his career in Kansas City. Now, the Royals need catcher Freddy Fermin to find another gear in September.

KC Royals had a massive hole after Vinnie Pasquantino's injury

The ripple effects of Pasquantino's injury have been massive. "Yeah, duh Jacob." But here's the thing: Kansas City is better equipped to replace nearly any other position than first base. Vinnie Pasquantino has been batting in the three-hole all season, driving in the speedy Witt or setting up Perez with another baserunner. The 11th-round pick from 2019 has gone from an unknown to an integral cog in Kansas City's winning ways.

But the same can be similarly said of the late-blooming Fermin.

Only fellow Venezuelan Perez has been with the Royals organization longer than Fermin. He joined the Kansas City system in July 2015 and watched his big-league team win a World Series later that same season. Fermin has steadily climbed through the Royals' minor league ranks, accumulating accolades along the way. Though he never had the premier prospect pedigree, coaches and leaders have always spoken highly of the backstop.

He made his MLB debut in 2022, thanks to the infamous youth surge against the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada. Although he did little with that brief opportunity, Fermin's moment was on the horizon.

Freddy Fermin's success in Kansas City really began last season

He had two separate stints with the Royals in 2023, but it was his second that secured his major-league role. Fermin was red-hot in his final 48 games of the season, posting an .830 OPS and hitting six home runs. His .281 batting average led all Royals batters with at least 100 at-bats. Combine that reliable bat with above-average framing and a potent arm, and Fermin's first sizeable MLB run was a pleasant surprise.

2024 has been another stepping stone for Fermin, as he's already surpassed many of his 2023 stats. His success has also helped protect Perez by sharing the workload behind the plate. The load has been nearly split, with Perez catching 674 innings and Fermin catching 530 1/3 through Aug. 31, 2024.

Now, Fermin appears to be the primary option behind the dish. Perez has seamlessly transitioned to first base, and his reliability and bat make him the best replacement for Pasquantino—for now.

KC Royals need Freddy Fermin to keep doing what he has been doing

Fermin doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s doing right in 2024. He’s been crushing left-handed pitching, posting a 127 wRC+ in that split this season. He’s also had only two months below a 90 wRC+, a feat not many other Kansas City batters can claim. However, there is a minor perspective issue worth noting, even if it's only a small concern.

FanGraphs' Clutch stat measures how well a player performs in high-leverage situations, though it admittedly does "very little towards predicting the future." Fermin's -0.24 Clutch score is one of the Royals' lowest marks. Initially, I felt he struggled in those high-pressure moments, but the reality is that the "struggles" were minimal.

None of this says Fermin is bad or an extreme liability in clutch moments. Rather, Fermin made us accustomed to his sparkplug status, being one of the best hitters for contact on the team low down the lineup. He is taking more pitches behind the plate and having more appearances in the lineup, all deserved even before the Pasquantino injury. Royals fans should want, nay need, him to continue his hitting performance as the calendar turns over.

This is, by far, the biggest burden Fermin will carry this season. The Royals need all hands on deck in the season's final month, and hopefully well into October. Fermin could be that sparkplug deep in the lineup once again, and keep the line moving when Kansas City needs it most.

