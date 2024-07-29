Who are the best, realistic relief fits for KC Royals at MLB trade deadline?
By Jacob Milham
The MLB trade deadline is getting perilously close, and baseball fans everywhere are waiting for what their team will do. The KC Royals already have a handful of trades this month, most notably acquiring right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals.
The initial sticker shock did not please Royals fans, but the bullpen trades around the league since have mad losing Cayden Wallace and the 39th overall draft pick more palatable.
Harvey's performance with the Royals has been inconsistent, and there are also shortcomings in the remaining relief options. Kansas City must actively seek another relief pitcher before the July 30 deadline.
We can throw names around until the cows come home. Just like any acquisition pool, there are levels to this. Let's look at 12 pitchers across four different levels and what makes each an enticing trade target.
Top, but improbable, trade targets
These are the players who will capture the headlines, with every fan base clamoring for them. However, the Royals do not have enough valuable prospects to acquire any of these relievers.
1. LHP Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins
Stats: 6-5, 44 G, 18 SV, 1.18 ERA, 3.23 FIP, 10.45 K/9, 5.32 BB/9
Tanner Scott is perhaps the most valuable player who can be leased at this trade deadline. As a formidable left-handed reliever, he has accumulated 50 saves since joining the Marlins in 2022. His dominant pitch combination consists solely of a fastball-slider mix.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal ($), the Kansas City team has expressed interest in Scott, but the asking price is likely too high for them. With numerous contending teams pursuing him, the Marlins are poised to secure the best possible value in any deal.
2. RHP Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals
Stats: 2-4, 45 G, 28 SV, 2.47 ERA, 4.18 FIP, 9.07 K/9, 2.89 BB/9
Finnegan's effectiveness lies in his ability to control the game, especially in high-pressure situations. His ground-ball rate of 42.7% and improved command, with a 4.6% walk rate since June, illustrate his strong performance. The Nationals exclusively use him as a high-leverage arm, and his 24 shutdown performances demonstrate why they have so much faith in Finnegan.
Finnegan, like Harvey, is not available for rent, which is important to Kansas City. He is attracting interest for this reason, and his strong track record goes back to 2022. Several NL teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers, are also interested in the right-handed pitcher. Even though Kansas City has acquired Harvey, it doesn't mean they can't make another deal with the same team. However, it seems unlikely, especially because Finnegan's price tag is too high.
3. RHP Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox
Stats: 2-8, 43 G, 9 SV, 4.74 ERA, 4.82 FIP, 12.16 K/9, 4.95 BB/9
With the White Sox reportedly less likely to trade stars like center fielder Luis Robert Jr. or starter Garrett Crochet, that means they will squeeze all the value they can out of their remaining trade chips. Kopech is no different, despite his ugly numbers.
The righty racks up strikeouts at a breakneck pace, thanks to a fastball that averages 98.5 MPH. The abysmal White Sox fielding has hampered his game-level results, but Kopech is still learning the bullpen ropes. The reason I have him out of Kansas City's reach is simply because they are in the AL Central.
“The White Sox are telling contenders in the AL Central, including the Minnesota Twins, that they really would prefer not to trade within the division,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday.