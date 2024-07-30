3 huge 11th-hour trade gambles the KC Royals can't afford to take
The MLB Trade Deadline market began to explode late Thursday night and, while their mid-July acquisition of reliever Hunter Harvey was for so long their only major move, the KC Royals joined the frenzied deal fray Monday morning when they surprisingly shipped hot pitching prospect Walter Pennington to Texas for Michael Lorenzen.
The deal eliminated Pennington as a potentially rich source of much-needed bullpen help, but in Lorenzen gives manager Matt Quatraro some valuable flexibility.
The move isn't without risk — Lorenzen isn't an overwhelming pitcher, and Pennington seemed destined for a long and successful career in Kansas City's pen — but teams roll the dice every time they make a deal.
Now, the risks are even higher for the Royals. The trade deadline expires at 5 p.m. CDT today, which means they can't use major league-level trades to enhance their playoff chances after that time; teams will demand more from them in these last few hours, and KC will be tempted to take more and bigger chances.
Here are three big risks (besides trading Bobby Witt Jr., which won't happen) this club simply can't afford to take between now and 5 p.m.
The Royals must not trade either of their catchers
Some teams need catching help, but Kansas City shouldn't provide it in exchange for stretch run pitching. The Royals' desperate needs for Salvador Perez's bat and defense behind the plate are obvious, and maintaining a playoff chase without their productive captain and leader would be almost impossible.
Moving Freddy Fermin should also be out of the question. Because he can hit — he's slashing .291/.341/.417 in 66 games — and his work behind the plate, including a 56% caught stealing rate, is so good — Fermin is one of the best backup catchers in the majors and the best KC has had in years. Those numbers, and Fermin's reliability, allow the Royals the luxury of reducing Perez's physical load, and probably prolonging his career, by playing him more at first and at DH.
What else do the Royals need to avoid?