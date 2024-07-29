KC Royals trade fan-favorite pitcher to Texas for 2023 All-Star hurler
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals started the work week with a bang, addressing the pitching staff after a rough series against the Chicago Cubs. Early Monday morning, the Royals announced they had traded left-handed reliever Walter Pennington to the Texas Rangers in exchange for right-hander Michael Lorenzen. Pennington joins Texas' Triple-A affiliate while the assignment for Lorenzen remains to be announced.
KC Royals move quickly for versatile addition Michael Lorenzen
The trade agreement and speculation materialized quickly on Monday. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Kansas City had been showing interest in Lorenzen, less than an hour before the move happened. Lorenzen was expected to be the odd man out in Texas' rotation, as several starting pitchers were slated to return from injuries.
Pennington, a Broomfield, Colorado native, made his MLB debut on July 5, 2024, against the Colorado Rockies. That came after a dominant season with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, one that had fans clamoring for his promotion. He ended up pitching 59.2 innings in Omaha, striking out 79 batters, and maintaining a 2.26 ERA.
The results were promising, but Pennington's debut in his home MLB stadium on July 5 turned out to be his only game for the Royals. The Royals have several lefty relievers, making Pennington's place on the 26-man roster expendable, and he was optioned back to the minors shortly after.
Lorenzen arrives in Kansas City on a cost-effective contract that ends at the conclusion of the season. He started 18 of his 19 appearances this season, posting a 3.81 ERA and 1.279 WHIP. He could serve as either a starter or reliever for the Royals, given his experience in both roles. Kansas City could benefit from reinforcements in both areas, but their relief pitching staff is in dire need of attention.
Kansas City begins a road trip on Monday with a three-game series against the struggling Chicago White Sox. Lorenzen has ample experience against the AL Central from his time with the Detroit Tigers, and an efficient introduction would help the reception of this trade.