Opening Day roster could be set after KC Royals cut seven players

Just hours before they play their final exhibition game of the year, the Kansas City Royals cut seven players from their spring training roster on March 25. The moves, some of which were expected, included close calls and reduced the number of Royals vying for Opening Day roster spots to 26.

That means, of course, that the Royals are down to the active roster limit they must meet by Opening Day morning before they host the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT Thursday, March 27. Whether the club makes any more moves before Thursday depends almost entirely on first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino's health.

Cut Tuesday were utility man Nick Loftin, outfielders Joey Wiemer and Drew Waters, infielders Tyler Tolbert and Harold Castro, reliever Taylor Clarke, and catcher Brian O'Keefe.

KC Royals' latest trade may have squeezed Nick Loftin off the roster

For Loftin, the writing may have appeared on the wall last Friday when the general manager J.J. Picollo engineered the late-camp trade that brought outfielder-first baseman Mark Canha to Kansas City. Loftin had made a spring-long strong case to make the final roster — he was slashing .382/.523/.529 in 16 games when cut — but Canha's Opening Day slot was secure as soon as Picollo closed his deal with the Brewers.

Loftin could make it back to Kansas City as early as Opening Day if Pasquantino isn't ready to play and Canha takes over for him at first base.

A pair of outfielders won't be on the Opening Day roster

Although he caught some fire at the plate recently, Wiemer's demotion means he'll start the season at Triple-A Omaha. Never a lock for spending Opening Day in the majors, Wiemer was hitting a respectable .263 with two homers, and his .364 OBP was probably tough for the Royals to ignore. He's a likely call-up if injuries befall any of the club's big league outfielders.

Waters will spend at least part of the season at Omaha for the fourth straight year. His .188 average in 19 Cactus League games sealed his fate.

Two KC Royals infielders will begin their season in the minors

Also headed for Omaha are infielders Harold Castro and Tyler Tolbert. Although he's hit well in the majors before, Castro's chances to make the Opening Day roster didn't seem great when the Royals signed him during the offseason. He slashed .319/.358/.489 this spring, but the Royals elected to play him at Omaha instead.

Like Loftin, Tolbert was building a good case for landing a spot on the 26-man roster but didn't survive Tuesday morning's moves. But coupled with his spectacular speed, his .324/.366/.568 Cactus League puts him in line for a call-up later this season.

The KC Royals also cut a catcher and relief pitcher

That Kansas City trimmed catcher Brian O'Keefe from the roster wasn't surprising. The club is well-equipped behind the plate with Salvador Pérez and Freddy Fermin, and left fielder MJ Melendez can catch in an absolute emergency.

A bit more surprising, though, was the demotion of Clarke. Returning to the Royals after a one-season absence, Clarke's solid fight for a big league roster spot probably came close — through March 24, he had a sparkling 2.00 ERA in nine Cactus League appearances.

Is the 26-man roster really set?

Maybe. At this point, it all depends on Pasquantino's progress from the hamstring strain he suffered last week. If he's not ready to go for Opening Day, but is close to game-readiness, the Royals will probably keep him active. He'll likely head for the 15-day Injury List if the injury is too serious, and in that case, the club will need to add a player until Pasquantino is healthy.