The KC Royals need to be careful with this reliever

The Kansas City Royals chalked up their 16th victory of the Cactus League season by beating the split-squad Arizona Diamondbacks, 12-1, on March 17. Their 11-run margin of victory suggests the contest was a cakewalk, and the big days some Royals had prove it.

Jonathan India went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs. Bobby Witt Jr. also went 3-for-3 and added a home run and two RBI. Kyle Isbel was 2-for-3, and Joey Wiemer was 2-for-2. Starter Seth Lugo pitched five scoreless innings and struck out five.

Perhaps lost in those stellar efforts because he entered the game so late was the quick work reliever Taylor Clarke made of Arizona in the final inning. Throwing only 13 pitches — 10 of them strikes — Clarke retired the Diamondbacks in order and fanned one. It wasn't a save situation, but Clarke was efficient nonetheless.

That Clarke — in camp on a non-roster invitation after signing a minor league deal with the Royals in December — pitched well isn't too surprising. In his seven spring appearances, Clarke has been charged with a run only twice, and his 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and .200 OBA across 7.1 innings reflects the stinginess that highlights his spring.

But when deciding Carke's Opening Day roster fate, the Royals must exercise caution.

Taylor Clarke can't be considered a KC Royals roster lock

Although he's been good so far, Clarke's past should give Kansas City decision-makers pause as their roster-whittling, which must be completed by Opening Day morning, continues. The present is important, but so is the past, and Clarke's is certainly checkered when it comes to performance.

Yes, he gave the Royals almost everything they needed in 2022, his first season with the club after he signed a free agent deal with it a couple of months before spring training began. Despite some inconsistency and late-season injury issues, he displayed fine control — his 3.9 BB% and 1.47 BB/9 remain his career-bests — and went 3-1 in 47 appearances.

He also recorded the best ERA of his career, but therein lies the rub — his 4.04 was and is a bit high for a major league reliever, and the 58-game, career-worst 5.95 mark he put up for KC in 2023 reflects why the Royals have to exercise caution when it comes to Clarke. Simply put, he gives up a lot of runs.

And that's something the Royals can't afford if they want to shake the inconsistency of last year's bullpen and advance further in the postseason than their 2024 AL Division Series appearance. So, as general manager J.J. Picollo and manager Matt Quatraro put the final touches on their 2025 bullpen, a careful weighing of Clarke is warranted.