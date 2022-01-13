On This Day in KC Royals History: Royals fleece NY Mets in trade for Amos Otis

On December 3, 1969, the New York Mets traded outfielder Amos Otis and pitcher Bob Johnson to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for third baseman Joe Foy — a move widely regarded as one of the most lopsided trades in Mets history.

At the time, Otis had limited major league experience, appearing in just 48 games for the Mets with a .151 batting average. In contrast, Foy had been a solid contributor for Kansas City, slashing .262/.354/.370 during his lone season with the Royals in 1969. A New York native entering his physical prime, Foy seemed like a reliable upgrade at third base for the Mets. Kansas City, a young franchise, appeared to be taking a risk in moving a productive infielder for an unproven outfielder.

That perception couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Upon joining the Royals, Otis quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the franchise. Over 14 seasons with Kansas City, he became a five-time All-Star (1970–1973, 1976) and earned three Gold Glove Awards (1971, 1973, 1974). In 1971, Otis led the American League with 52 stolen bases and racked up 340 steals over his Royals career. He twice led the league in doubles and consistently ranked among offensive leaders in multiple categories. His power production peaked in 1973, when he hit 26 home runs and finished third in AL MVP voting.

Otis’s career highlight came in 1980, when he helped lead the Royals to their first AL pennant. In the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Otis was a standout performer, batting .478 with three home runs. Although Kansas City ultimately fell in six games, Otis’s performance solidified his reputation as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

By the end of his Royals tenure, Otis had amassed 1,977 hits, 193 home runs, 1,074 runs scored, and 340 stolen bases, placing him among the franchise’s all-time leaders in each category. His contributions earned him induction into the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame in 1986.

Beyond his impressive statistics, Otis played a pivotal role in transforming the Royals into a competitive team during the 1970s and early 1980s. His leadership, exceptional fielding, and base-running ability set a standard for future Royals players and contributed to the team’s rise in stature.

In hindsight, the Royals’ acquisition of Otis proved to be one of the best decisions in franchise history. For the Mets, however, the trade stands as a glaring misstep — letting go of a player who would go on to become a franchise icon and one of the game’s most dynamic players of his era.