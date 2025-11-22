Non-tender deadline gives Royals 3 great new free agent targets, 3 they need to avoid

For the past week, the primary focus for the Kansas City Royals was determining which players they planned to keep in the organization for 2026.

On Tuesday, they made a pair of 40-man roster moves to protect a pair promising potentially useful prospects at the major league level in 2026. Then, Friday, the Royals offset those additions with a pair of roster cuts, non-tendering both MJ Melendez and Taylor Clarke.

But after Friday's non-tender deadline, the Royals can really start to build on some of the small momentum they've accumulated already with a pair of smaller scale trades as well as the free-agent flier they took on Alex Lange on Thursday.

And with some new faces hitting the free agent market, the Royals now have some new ideal targets to consider, but also their fair share of potentially enticing targets that they should avoid.

3 non-tendered players Royals should pursue in free agency

OF Adolis García

Garcia is undoubtedly the prized non-tendered name on the free agent market and the Royals will be in the thick of it to potentially secure his signature, with several other suitors already rumored to be great fits.

While the Cuban slugger may be coming off back-to-back underwhelming seasons at the plate, with a 94 wRC+ in 2024 and 83 wRC+ in 2025, he certainly has a strong All-Star track record to catch the intrigue of potential suitors like the Royals.

He's just two seasons removed from a dominant All-Star season, where slugged 39 HR and drove in 107 RBI with a .245/.328/.508 slash line and 128 wRC+.

He was already a good target for Kansas City via trade before Texas cut him loose, now they have the ability to dictate his salary more for the role he could fill for them.

As a right-handed hitter, who primarily plays in right field, he more than checks the boxes of being a suitable platoon partner for Jac Caglianone. And with his power potential and Gold Glove caliber defense, if all goes to well he certainly has the skill to be a more everyday player, whether that be taking some DH opportunities or even providing a right-handed partner for whoever the Royals deploy in left field should it not be an everyday name.

UTIL Andy Ibáñez

Something that's been of value to the current Matt Quatraro led Royals has been lineup flexibility, whether that be through a rotating DH spot or positionally versatile bench options.

Last season the Royals fielded several positionally versatile utility men, like Adam Frazier, Tyler Tolbert and Nick Loftin. But with Frazier now a free agent, Tolbert being more of a speed threat than an all around offensive force and Loftin looking overmatched for much of his time in MLB this season, Kansas City could stand to upgrade their utility options.

One name that could check multiple offseason boxes for them is comes in a former division rival in Andy Ibáñez, who was just non-tendered by the Tigers.

Ibáñez is coming off a year where he wasn't spectacular with the bat - sporting an 84 wRC+ - but he still provides reasons for optimism on the bench.

He's only two years removed from his most active season in the bigs, where in 114 games in 2023, he posted an above average 103 wRC+.

And last season, despite his below average surface metrics, he did several things you want to see out of a pinch hitter. He struck out just 13.5% of the time, whiffed at just an 18.5% clip and made in-zone contact 92.5% of the time.

He can play all around the infield, he has some experience in the corner outfield, he's a right-handed hitter and he's familiar with the division already. There's plenty of reason to believe this could be a match made in heaven.

LHP Joey Lucchesi

While the Royals primary focus might be on their corner outfield need as well as potentially upgrading their second base situation, they could stand to do some work in their bullpen, specifically when it comes to left-handedness.

One underrated name that could address that need in a potentially very budget-friendly manner is Joey Lucchesi after the San Francisco Giants didn't tender him a contract.

Lucchesi is no longer the promising young starter he was back in 2018 and 2019 as a member of the Padres. However, in a season split between the Giants and Triple-A Sacramento, Lucchesi showed that he's become a viable relief option in his early 30s.

In 38.1 innings across 38 appearnaces in the Bay, the southpaw threw to a respectable 3.76 ERA, 3.97 FIP and .232 BAA while limiting walks with just 2.82 BB/9. And it was much the same in Triple-A, with a 3.23 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, .202 BAA and 2.35 BB/9.

He could be a solid middle relief replacement for Sam Long and could tap into his prior experience as a starter to provide KC with some long-relief or even spot starts as opener should the rotation face similar injury woes to 2025.

3 non-tendered players Royals should avoid in free agency

UTIL Christopher Morel

As tempting as a 26-year-old right-handed outfield-first utility man that's shown 25+ homer power in the past might be, there's several reasons why the Royals should steer clear of Morel this offseason now that he's on the free agent market.

Along with dipping down to just 11 HR from the 21 round-trippers he belted in 2024, Morel also saw his plate discipline take a concerning tumble. He went from walking 10.0% of the time down to 8.2% of the time last season and more notably rose from an already decently high 26.0% strikeout rate to a 35.7% clip.

Then, from a defensive perspective he profiles less like a utility option now and more just an outfielder, having played just one game in a spot that wasn't left field, right field or DH. And he did so unconvincingly, posting -4 DRS and -5 OAA in the outfield in 2025.

Like Garcia, there's a past track record that could potentially be dreamt on, however, unlike Garcia, Morel's isn't nearly to the same top-notch caliber as his non-tendered outfield counterpart.

OF Will Brennan

While the Royals have brought in numerous hometown names this offseason in Kameron Misner and Alex Lange, the Blue Valley High School and Kansas State University product in Will Brennan offers a little more cause for hesitation.

Once a promising prospect in his debut 2022 stint with the Guardians, he fell to a below average hitter in his first two full seasons in the majors in 2023 and 2024 - with an 80 wRC+ and 98 wRC+ respectively - before spending nearly all of 2025 on IL after UCL surgery.

Given the fact he'd be another questionable left-handed hitting outfielder, as well as taking into account the severity of his recent injury and his underwhelming response to his high flying cameo three seasons ago, this seems like a homecoming with little to offer a contending hopeful like the Royals.

They can dream bigger.

OF Alexander Canario

A young right-handed outfielder that could get some attention on the free agent market after the Pittsburgh Pirates non-tendered him is Alexander Canario.

Physically, he fits the profile of what the Royals might be looking for this winter as potentially someone to take the right-handed side of a platoon with Caglianone as well as being abale to play all around the outfield.

Not to mention his limited run with the Cubs in 2023 and 2024, as well as a series of above average seasons at the Triple-A level including an .850 OPS and 110 wRC+ season in Iowa in 2024, looked promising enough.

But in his first regular run with the Pirates in 2025, Canario only managed to slash .218/.274/.338 with six homers, 20 RBI and a 68 wRC+ in 234 plate appearances. He also did nothing to dramatically improve his undisciplined approach, striking out 34.2% of the time, chasing 32.4% of the time and whiffing 39.0% of the time.

Again the age and minor league track record may be enticing, but it seems like a steep gamble for a team that has had their fair share of issues with taking gambles in the outfield in the recent past.