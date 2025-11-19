Royals have chance to land an everyday corner outfielder at a potential bargain

At the annual GM meetings last week, Royals GM J.J. Picollo brought clarity to the team's corner outfield needs.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Royals are hoping to bring in two corner outfielders this winter; an everyday left fielder and a right-handed platoon partner for Jac Caglianone in right.

With free agent options pretty limited when it comes to everyday players in the corners, Kansas City may have to turn to the trade market.

And perhaps the Texas Rangers just made the ideal trade candidate available that would work to address both of the needs Picollo outlined.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday, the Rangers are looking to offload a few names, Adolis García included, before Friday's non-tender deadline.

"The Rangers are trying to deal outfielder Adolis García and catcher Jonah Heim before Friday's tender deadline. If they can't get a deal, both are non-tender candidates," Passan wrote.

So, could the Royals end up crossing a huge item off their offseason wish list early by trading for García?

Adolis García could be readily available for the Royals via trade

Now, it should be prefaced that García hasn't been playing at the All-Star level he was back in 2023. He's coming off back-to-back below-average seasons in the eyes of wRC+, including a 2025 campaign that was the worst of his career.

In 547 plate appearances across 157 games in Texas this year, the once lethally powerful slugger slashed just .227/.271/.394 with 19 HR, 75 RBI, just a 5.1% walk rate and an 83 wRC+. A far cry from the 39 HR, 10.3% walk-rate and 128 wRC+ hitter he was two years prior.

That being said, there's still several reasons as to why he might be the perfect buy-low trade candidate for the Royals this winter.

He's still hitting ball hard at a 70th percentile clip, barreling it at a 73rd percentile mark and holds expected metrics that aren't strong but are at least better than what he actually posted in 2025.

On top of that is the fact that he's a right-handed option for Kansas City's lefty-heavy lineup and still holds Gold Glove caliber defense, posting 16 DRS and 1 OAA last season.

Now, his prior big league success probably makes him too good to be the right-handed platoon partner for Caglianone in right and he hasn't occupied left field in the majors since 2021.

That being said, getting a potentially game-changing bat when he's at his best through the door may be the right move to make and then determining his defensive fit later. There's at-bats to be had in right with Caglianone seemingly set to be part of a platoon and the Royals always exercise flexibility at the DH spot meaning there's ABs there too. And maybe there's a chance for him to get familiar in left again.

The fact that GM Chris Young and the Rangers' front office have shown their hand of wanting to offload García has only made him that much more attainable...and potentially too enticing for the Royals to pass up.

Friday's non-tender deadline just got that much more enticing for the Royals faithful.