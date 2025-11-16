Determining how the 2 newest Royals fit into team's 2026 plans

Two winters ago, the Kansas City Royals moved relatively soon to ease the pain of their humiliating, franchise-record-tying, 106-loss 2023 campaign. Just weeks into the Hot Stove season, the Royals dramatically improved their rotation by adding Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, and acquiring former 21-game winner Kyle Wright. Although Wright never threw a big league pitch for the club and is now a free agent, Lugo and Wacha have played key roles in two straight winning seasons.

Now, as a new baseball winter gets underway, general manager J.J. Picollo faces another big task — he must beef up his team's questionable offense, a goal potentially achievable only by giving up a rotation piece like Kris Bubic. And although Picollo hasn't made any blockbuster moves, a pair of recent minor trades, and how they might impact 2026, are worth a look.

The question: where might outfielder Kameron Misner and pitcher Mason Black fit into next season's plans?

The Royals may see Kameron Misner in the outfield before season's end

Not unlike recent free agent signee Connor Kaiser, who grew up and played high school ball just across the state line in Kansas, Misner brings a bit of local flavor to the club — after choosing college ball instead of signing with the Royals, who'd picked him in the 33rd round of the 2016 amateur draft, Missouri native Misner played three seasons at Missouri. But when Miami called his name in 2019's first round, he turned pro. The Marlins later traded him to Tampa Bay.

Now, he's finally a Royal. The Rays shipped him to KC a few days ago for cash considerations or a player to be named later; expect the team to assign him first to Triple-A Omaha.

Where, though, will he start the 2026 season? Probably with the Storm Chasers, who'll likely face a shortage of outfielders, but don't be surprised if he finds his way to Kauffman Stadium before the year is out. He's been there already, going 2-for-6 against the Royals when Tampa Bay visited The K early in the 2025 campaign.

How soon Misner might return remains to be seen. His potential role is less mysterious — he won't be the answer to the troubling lack of corner outfield production from which the Royals continue to suffer, nor will he land a starting spot.

Instead, his defensive metrics suggest he'll top out as a late-inning defensive replacement. In 68 appearances in the Rays' 2025 outfield, he posted 5 DRS and 3 OAA. Those aren't Gold Glove numbers, but they're serviceable and tend to mitigate against his disappointing .213/.273/.345 line. (He also went 1-for-15 in a short stint with the Rays in 2024).

The 21 homers he hit at Triple-A Durham in 2023, and the 17 he clubbed there in 2024, reflect some power potential, but homering only five times in 71 games for Tampa Bay this season hints he won't be a big league slugger.

The bottom line for Misner next year? He'll help at Triple-A, but any spot he might fill in Kansas City won't be game-changing.

Will the Royals have a rotation spot for Mason Black?

Perhaps, but it will probably be well down the road, and then only if injuries strike the rotation as badly as they did in 2025.

It's not that Black, picked up from San Francisco in the recent trade that sent pitching prospect Logan Martin to the Giants, doesn't have potential — he does, as the 3.21 ERA he posted in 32 games across Single-A and High-A in 2022, and the 3.94 he followed up with in a 2023 season split between Double-A and Triple-A suggest. And he's averaged over a strikeout per inning in 103 minor league appearances.

But his ERA jumped to 4.59 at Triple-A Sacramento two years ago, and to an unsightly 5.81 in 30 games there in 2025, and his BB/9 was 4.68 this year. Black's limited major league experience also isn't flashy — he's been charged with 31 runs (29 earned for a 6.47 ERA) in 40.1 innings, and his velocity isn't overwhelming — his four-seamer and sinker both average in the mid-92s.

None of that bodes particularly well for the right-hander's hopes of returning to the majors next year. His best fit with the 2026 Royals is as a 27th man for doubleheaders, or a short-duration injury replacement.