MLB Network picks KC Royals to win AL Central after Carlos Estévez signing

Last year's historic comeback saw the Kansas City Royals return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and this year, the team is hoping to advance even further. With that in mind, the Royals have made a number of moves to ensure they're in a strong position this season, and following their signing of closer Carlos Estévez on January 29, the MLB Network's Hot Stove hosts were ready to make some bold predictions.

"I think they could win that division," co-host Robert Flores said. "I love what they're doing at the back end of the bullpen. They really lacked some swing and miss last year, and that's why they got [Lucas] Erceg. Now you add Estévez; Hunter Harvey, they're hoping is back and healthy, so I like what they're putting together."

"I think they're going to win the [AL] Central, and they're going to make a run again," said co-host Harold Reynolds. "I thought last year, they matched up really well with the Yankees, and a pitch here and there, it goes a whole different direction, so they were knocking on the door last year."

KC Royals have improved on the already strong 2024 squad

On November 3, the Royals re-signed veteran Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million deal — thefourth-richest contract in franchise history — locking him in as their No. 3 starter for the foreseeable future. Later that same month, they solved their leadoff hitter needs by trading for second baseman Jonathan India, sending starter Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in return.

"They're gonna win the [AL] Central." - Harold#MLBNHotStove has high expectations for the Royals following their impressive year-to-year jump last season. pic.twitter.com/VE5LPaQSbs — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 30, 2025

The Royals' next big move was re-signing pitcher Michael Lorenzen — who was initially acquired at the 2024 trade deadline but became a free agent after the season — to a one-year, $7 million contract. Lorenzen is expected to contend for a spot in the starting rotation at spring training, though he could also slot into a swingman or high-leverage role in the bullpen.

Most recently, the Royals signed closer Estévez to a two-year, $20 million deal with a mutual option for the 2027 season. Considering Kansas City's bullpen was a major area of weakness last year, acquiring Estévez fills a big roster role before spring training, and proves that the team is taking this contention window seriously.

Still, the Royals are yet to acquire a middle-of-the-order power bat to bolster the offense, which general manager J.J. Picollo has repeatedly said is a priority. Last season, stars Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez carried the team's offensive production, and while that will likely happen again regardless, trading for a slugger to round out the middle of the lineup would be game-changing.

Can the KC Royals win the AL Central in 2025?

Last year, the Royals became just the sixth team since 1969 to see a season-to-season improvement of at least 30 wins, finishing 2024 with a 86-76 record after an abysmal 56-106 record the year prior. Still, their historic comeback wasn't enough for Kansas City to win the division.

In 2024, the Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central with a 96-69 record, and in fact, the Royals haven't posted a better record than the Guardians since 2015. The Detroit Tigers tied with the Royals with a 86-76 record last year, also clinching a spot in the Wild Card Series.

The hosts of Hot Stove are confident that the Royals can pull off a division win this season, and it's certainly not out of the question, especially if they trade for a power bat before Opening Day. Still, Kansas City isn't the only team retooling for 2025, and Cleveland and Detroit won't make it easy for them to run away with the AL Central.