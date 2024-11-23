KC Royals shock fans by trading away Brady Singer to Cincinnati Reds

The Kansas City Royals’ offseason needs were clear, and Friday's trade addressed two key areas at the expense of a homegrown strength. On November 22, the Royals dealt right-handed pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer.

This trade had been rumored earlier in the offseason, both as a logical fit and through hot stove rumblings. Ultimately, Kansas City prioritized an on-base leadoff hitter and centerfield depth over preserving their elite 2024 rotation, where Singer was a key piece. The Royals announced the deal on social media, welcoming India and Wiemer to the team.

India, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year, perfectly fits the Royals’ lineup needs. He carries a career .253/.352/.412 slash line and has spent much of his MLB career batting atop the order. In 2024, he posted a .353 OBP when leading off, walked at a 12.9% clip, and contributed to a 104 wRC+ and 2.8 fWAR season.

Wiemer, now with his third team in the last calendar year, started 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers before joining the Reds via trade. At 25 years old, he offers team-friendly depth across all three outfield spots, primarily in centerfield. Wiemer has one minor-league option remaining and isn’t close to arbitration eligibility.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported that trade discussions intensified over the past week, culminating early Friday evening.

This move comes at a high cost for the Royals, who are selling high on Singer after a strong 2024 campaign. The righty posted a 3.71 ERA over 32 starts with 2.5 fWAR, the second-highest mark of his five-year career. Singer has two years of team control left and is projected to earn over $8 million in arbitration this year, while India also has two years of team control, with a $5 million salary in 2025 and one more arbitration year in 2026.

How the Royals deploy India will be a storyline to watch this offseason. Left-handed second baseman Michael Massey remains in the mix, and India’s bat could lead to a super-platoon between the two. Rogers also noted that India “could have the ability to play outfield and might get looks there this spring.” Whether that materializes during camp in Arizona remains to be seen.

Kansas City ultimately secured the leadoff hitter they desperately needed on a team-friendly deal, though it cost them rotation depth. With Singer gone, the Royals will look to options behind Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha to solidify the rotation moving forward.