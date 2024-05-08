3 KC Royals Top-30 prospects with perfect starts to the 2024 season
By Jacob Milham
10. Carter Jensen
In the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Royals selected catcher Carter Jensen from Park Hill Senior High in Park Hill, Missouri, bringing Jensen to his hometown organization. Ever since joining affiliated baseball, Jensen has done nothing but show a solid plate approach and get on base. He will continue to do so in 2024, but now he is hitting with more power for the River Bandits.
Jensen is posting a .326/.472/.495 slash line through 27 games, good for a .967 OPS and a career-high 173 wRC+. The lefty is lighting it up in Quad Cities, walking more than he is striking out with nine extra-base hits in 27 games. Jensen still has an effortless swing, and that, coupled with his plate approach, is fueling his strong 2024 start.
Jensen has only gotten better at the plate, but his improvements behind it have been a welcome surprise. He is athletic enough to change positions, but his framing looks good for his level. Plus, MLB.com says "Jensen has an above-average arm, his agility was much improved last year and he manages a staff well." That only helps the Royals organization believe the 20-year-old can stay at catcher for the long term.
Like Owen, Jensen obviously deserves a promotion to Northwest Arkansas sooner rather than later. Jensen has usually taken a sizeable amount of time adjusting to the next level, but Double-A will really test his plate approach for the first time. Plus, Kansas City needs to see how his arm plays with even more polished speedsters on the basepaths. For now, Jensen remains the best catching prospect in the Royals system.