MLB analyst's controversial All-Star Game ballot features biggest Bobby Witt Jr. snub yet

Now that the luster of the early season festivities of the major league season has worn off, the baseball calendar is about to really ramp up as spring turns to summer. Fans will surely be engrossed in the rumor mill for the upcoming trade deadline and of course catching a glimpse of the future with the MLB Draft, but they will also be treated to the annual All-Star Game on July 14.

Fan voting for the starting lineups of the Midsummer Classic has already opened and after back-to-back seasons of missing the cut to start at shortstop for the American League, 2026 is hopefully the year Bobby Witt Jr. changes his fate and finally gets his well deserved starting nod. And so far, he's backed up this hope with a strong season, most notably by leading all major leaguers on fWAR this season at 3.8.

However if it were up Ben Verlander, MLB analyst and host of the Flippin' Bats Podcast, Witt would be snubbed once again this season. He revealed his controversial first ballot this week and while it's not surprising the Royals weren't heavily represented given their disappointing start, there was absolutely no Royals presence whatsoever. Instead of the seemingly logical choice of Witt Jr. at shortstop, Verlander went with Detroit Tigers rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle instead.

My first ASG Ballot of 2026 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/taqpFTHy8A — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 10, 2026

Unfortunately, Witt's underappreciation amid his MVP-worthy campaign is nothing new, as this is just the latest instance. In fact, Verlander's absurd All-Star ballot comes in the same week that Witt was disrespected by MLB Network's Greg Amsinger in his AL MVP rankings - where the pundit confusingly placed him eighth.

Kevin McGonigle's having good season, but there's no denying Witt is AL's best shortstop

While names like Yordan Alvarez and Ben Rice have legitimate claims to nabbing the MVP over Witt this season, due to their undeniably superior offensive numbers, McGonigle starting over Witt in the All-Star Game is a completely different story and should be considered wishful thinking at best.

Comparatively speaking, the two have similar-looking offensive numbers. The rookie has the slight edge over Witt in stats like AVG, OBP, strikeout and walk rates, but Witt has been the superior run producer and power hitter. Still though, none of the margins are glaringly wide.

Name PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI K% BB% wRC+ B. Witt Jr. 307 .278 .352 .447 9 27 18.2% 10.1% 119 K. McGonigle 291 .283 .392 .417 4 24 13.1% 14.4% 132

The difference though comes in the rest of the game. Witt is not only is having a great season at the plate, but he's arguably been the most complete-looking player in all of baseball.

Defensively speaking, few defenders, regardless of position, have been as effective as the reigning Platinum Glove Award winner has been in 2026. Witt's 17 OAA comfortably leads all defenders, while his 12 FRV places him narrowly in second. Then, his 7 DRS is nothing to ignore as he sits within the Top 15 in baseball (tied for 14th). In comparison, McGonigle is porting just a 2 DRS, -1 OAA and 1 FRV split between shortstop and third base.

Then, there's the matter of Witt's speed. While this may not be the be-all-end-all statistical facet, when paired hand-in-hand with with his elite offense and glove, it only strengthens his case. Witt is currently tied for the AL lead in stolen bases at 24, while the Tigers debutant sits with just nine this season.

This is meant to be an article that rags on McGonigle, as the rookie has a deserving case to be included on the roster. However, he just hasn't been nearly the all-around player Witt has been this season. It's about time the Royals shortstop finally gets his long-deserved time in the All-Star limelight.