Michael Massey's arbitration number proves Royals overpaid Jonathan India in November

The Kansas City Royals have had a very productive offseason so far, with hopefully more progress on the horizon.

However, amidst all the strong moves have been some head-scratchers mixed in there, none more puzzling than their November contract agreement with Jonathan India for the 2026 season.

India was coming off statistically his worst offensive year since arriving in the majors back in 2021, as his .233 AVG, .669 OPS and 89 wRC+ were all career worst totals for him.

Still though, it didn't seem to negatively impact his pockets as the Royals signed him to a one-year, $8 million deal ahead of the non-tender deadline.

And after the Royals agreed to terms with India's fellow second base teammate Michael Massey on a contract for 2026 to avoid arbitration on Thursday, it only affirms that they overpaid for India.

Michael Massey's contract confirms that the Royals overpaid for Jonathan India in 2026

According to Ari Alexander of 7 News, the Royals and Michael Massey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.57 million contract.

What makes it even more telling that an India overpay occurred is how much undervalue Massey came in at in terms of his projected arbitration estimate.

MLB Trade Rumors had Massey projected to earn $2 million in arbitration, so over $400,000 in savings constitutes a decent chunk of savings for a platoon/bench option like him.

What's also interesting about him coming over $400,000 under and India getting $600,000 more is that Massey arguably had more of an argument to be the one who came in over value between the two of them.

On the surface, that statement may read bizarre. India's 89 wRC+ and sub-.700 OPS in 2025 may be below average marks, but they certainly looked a lot stronger than Massey's 57 wRC+ and .581 OPS.

However, India was consistently a below average hitter last season, where Massey was dreadful in the first half before his lengthy stint on the injured list, but once he returned to the lineup in late August, he looked sensational and entered his first year of arbitration on a high note.

In 68 total plate appearances after returning on August 25, Massey looked like one of the best names in the Royals' lineup, slashing .375/.412/.484 with a 151 wRC+ during that span.

It's also important to not forget just how good of a note Massey entered the 2025 season on as well, posting a .304/.360/.435 slash line with a 124 wRC+ in the postseason when the pressure was at it's highest.

Simply put, the Royals had seen more from Massey and he frankly he seems to fit better in this system than a very rigid fitting and underwhelming India, making the latter's decent-looking pay day look all the more like mistake given the former's undervalue contract.