Former MLB GM calls Royals one of MLB's most improved teams this offseason

No MLB team should be content with what it has done this offseason, even if it has made some stellar moves.

While the Kansas City Royals haven’t waded into the perceived deep end of the trade market or made a huge free-agent splash, it’s easy to say the current roster is better than the one fans last saw against the Athletics in September.

The Athletic columnist and former MLB general manager Jim Bowden even went as far as to say the Royals are one of the league’s most improved teams this winter.

Jim Bowden tabs Royals as one of MLB's most improved teams so far this offseason

Most of Kansas City’s work has come via trade, namely sending relievers Angel Zerpa and Jonathan Bowlan out the door in deals that brought back relievers Matt Strahm and Nick Mears, plus outfielder Issac Collins.

Those moves haven’t fixed every issue or turned the Royals into a clear AL contender on paper, but both trades were “solid” by Bowden’s standard.

"[Collins and Lane Thomas] are platoon-type outfielders but with Matt Quatraro managing they’ll be in great shape in terms of getting the most out of both players. Thomas can really rake against left-handed pitchers (.292/.359/.500 against lefties over his career), although he doesn’t hit well against right-handers. Collins was one of the better rookie outfielders in the NL in 2025, playing well defensively and getting on-base at a good clip while stealing 16 bases.



The best move they made was landing left-handed reliever Matt Strahm from the Phillies in a trade. Strahm, who began his big-league career in KC, punched out 70 batters in 62 1/3 innings with a 1.075 WHIP and 2.74 ERA for the Phillies in 2025. He’ll join Lucas Erceg in setting up for closer Carlos Estévez." Jim Bowden, The Athletic

How have the Royals been one of baseball's most improved teams?

There’s no reason to expect Kansas City’s recent acquisitions won’t be on the Opening Day roster in March. Collins and Thomas address the outfield’s quantity problem, even if the quality jump is more “raising the floor” than “changing the ceiling.” Swapping out some of the 2025 chaos from the likes of MJ Melendez, Hunter Renfroe, and the revolving door for competent, role-fitting options matters.

And in the bullpen, Mears, Strahm, and the unmentioned Alex Lange give the Royals something they didn’t always have last season: credible big-league depth. They raise the unit’s floor heading into 2026. Even if the ceiling isn’t suddenly elite, the baseline is unquestionably better than it was a year ago.

Now, should this be the end of the Royals’ offseason? Hopefully not. Rumors of payroll constraints put a major damper on dreams of a bigger bat, whether that’s a Cody Bellinger-type swing, a Bo Bichette-level acquisition, or even just a multi-year starter who changes the feel of the roster. Kansas City also doesn’t have a treasure trove of trade assets to throw around.

But J.J. Picollo has already shown, especially with the Zerpa deal, that opportunities can materialize quickly and that “untouchable” is mostly a myth when the front office sees a path to improvement.

At the very least, the roster is trending in the right direction, and the national writers are noticing. There’s still time for Kansas City to land the position-player addition that takes this group from “better” to “dangerous.”