Matt Quatraro proven right as Bobby Witt Jr. looks like best version of himself again

While April wasn't a bad month for Bobby Witt Jr. by any means - after all, 21 games of his 22-game streak occurred during the month - but something seemed to be off with the Royals superstar.

While he still might have been grabbing headlines and attention around the league, it still felt like the Kansas City Royals weren't getting the same Bobby Witt Jr. they saw last year - the season where we'd likely be talking about him as the American League MVP if it were not for a historically good season from New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

While his month April was nothing to be ashamed of, it wasn't necessarily the same fear-inducing play we've become accustomed to seeing.

A two home run month isn't they type of monthly output one would associate with a perennial 30 HR-type player like Witt. His .475 SLG was also a far cry from his .588 SLG he finished 2024 with. Then is 138 wRC+ was 30 ticks lower than his 168 wRC+ last season.

He also wasn't capitalizing with runners in scoring position, with 12 RBI for the month being the prime example of him not cashing in when opportunities presented themselves.

This resulted in Royals manager Matt Quatraro claiming the Royals had yet to to see Witt "at his best this season", when he was a guest on MLB Network Radio on Sunday.

However, Witt had started to turn a corner once May hit, homering in the first game of the month. And since Quatraro's radio appearance, the star shortstop has continued to look that better version of himself that his skipper claimed had yet to arrive, including another strong performance on Thursday.

Bobby Witt Jr. continues to look like best version of himself in May

As we've already established, Witt was a good hitter in April, but he had his flaws. However, those flaws have all but melted away as the season entered it's second month a week ago.

Heading into Thursday afternoon's series finale against the White Sox, Witt already had one more homer and just three RBIs less in seven games in May than he did in the opening 31 games of the season. And while his AVG may have only been at .250 to start the month, he was on the up, riding a four-game hit streak.

Then Thursday came, and we saw the perfect blend of contact, power and run production, or in other words, we saw the Bobby Witt Jr. we've become familiar with.

He went 4-for-5 with a pair of singles, a pair of doubles while driving in two and scoring twice himself. He also added on two stolen bases as the cherry on top of his all-around abilities.

He drove his average up with a four hit night, both supplying the power with extra base hits while still keeping the contact ability that's remained consistent even when he wasn't at his best - which was best represented by his single in the fifth where he managed to turn a bad pitch into a shallow hit to center.

Then, his pair of RBIs continued to crush the narrative that he had issues with capitalizing with runners on base.

For the season he's now slashing .325/.392/.530 with five home runs and 23 RBI, which is far more representative of the five-tool player Witt is, that we hadn't quite seen to start the year.

The Royals have now won 15 of their last 17 games, including a six-game winning streak they're currently riding, and with Witt looking at his best again, the Kansas City Royals might finally be becoming the team many thought they could be entering the season.