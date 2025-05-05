Matt Quatraro feels KC Royals have yet to see Bobby Witt Jr. 'at his best' in 2025

For the past few weeks Bobby Witt Jr. has captivated the baseball world amidst a 22-game hitting streak. From the Royals faithful to MLB pundits, Kansas City's superstar was turning heads.

But as that hitting streak came to an end in Kansas City's 3-0 loss to open the weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles, the reflection period on Witt's outstanding performance over that several week span began.

This included insight from Royals' manager Matt Quatraro, who took the time to not only to give some praise to his franchise corner stone but also offer some reason for optimism for better days yet to come for the shortstop.

Matt Quatraro feels best is yet to come for Bobby Witt Jr.

Quatraro took to MLB Network Radio over the weekend to discuss Witt's hitting streak and not only marvel at it, but offer a bit of constructive criticism as well.

"I know for a fact he hasn't felt locked in at the plate," Quatraro said.

"He's used his speed to beat out some infield hits, he's gone the other way when that opportunity has presented itself, he's pulled balls when they've tried to pitch him in," he said. "[Witt] can do a lot of different things, I don't believe we've seen him at his best this season."

The Royals skipper went on to offer what he thinks will be the key for Witt to look more like the better version of himself that we've seen in the past.

"I think more than anything, if he continues to shrink the zone and make pitchers come to him he's going to be even more dangerous," Quatraro said. "I think what stood out through this streak was just the ability to stay on the tough pitches."

After a 22-game hit streak, the best is yet to come for Bobby Witt Jr..@Royals | #FountainsUp

🔗 https://t.co/6YbqEWFvEp pic.twitter.com/FYXAxsykT2 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 4, 2025

There have certainly been areas in which Witt could have been better in the early going during this streak, but the one area that Quatraro's comments could potentially render themselves well to is power. Quatraro didn't mention Witt's power numbers in this interview, but frankly there was no reason for him to. During the hit-streak, Witt homered just twice and as of May 5 only had four to his name on the season. These aren't necessarily the type of numbers one would associate with the perennial 30 HR-type player that Witt's proven to be in recent years.

However, perhaps Quatraro was spot on with is assessment and we're starting to see that type of dangerous hitter once again, as the power looks like it's starting to return for Witt. He managed to end his hit streak with the a two-run homer against the Rays on Thursday, and then hit another long-ball just days later in the Royals' homer-happy finale against the Orioles on Sunday.

Bobby and Vinnie go back-to-back! 👊 pic.twitter.com/w13lPWWDN4 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 4, 2025

Sunday's game may've done a lot of things for Kansas City's offense in general, and it could've been the start of Witt's next hit streak. However, it also could've sparked the early stages of seeing the type of hitter Quatraro feels we've yet to see from the 24-year-old phenom in 2025.

Witt will get his next chance to prove his manager right when the Royals kick off their four-game home set with an AL Central rival in the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.