Bobby Witt Jr.'s uncharacteristic struggles holding KC Royals lineup back in 2025

Rarely do prospects don a Kansas City Royals uniform, live up to the hype, and then expand on that. Yet, that is what Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has done in his first three big league seasons. His second-place finish in AL MVP voting doesn't do justice to how valuable the second-generation MLB player was to the Royals in 2024, where the team ended a nearly decade-long postseason drought. His stardom and current production make any of his shortfalls feel beyond reproach, but one glaring issue this season is certainly holding the team back.

Kansas City's run-scoring shortfalls are well documented, evident by the team's .221/.289/.283 with runners in scoring position entering, and their .572 team OPS is only marginally better than the league's worst Chicago White Sox. Unfortunately, those issues come from Witt as well. The Texas native's production takes a steep drop when there are runners in scoring position, and his OPS matches the team's performance rather than raising the water line.

Following their seventh win in their last eight games on Tuesday night, here is how Witt compares when there's no runners on base versus men in scoring position.

BA OBP SLG OPS K% BB% wRC+ RISP .200 .333 .240 .573 15.2% 15.2% 41 Bases Clear .358 .419 .552 .971 16.2% 8.1% 177

It is a stark drop level of production from both the Royals and Witt, who had a 208 wRC+ and 1.183 OPS with runners in scoring position last year. Kansas City as a whole was one of the league's best teams with runners in scoring position, thanks to Witt, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, and catcher Salvador Perez.

Now, there is a sensible reasoning for this drop in production. After having a career year at the plate, plus batters behind him not producing, it would make sense to think that pitchers are pitching around Witt more in 2025 than last year, to try and get the outs from pull-heavy Pasquantino behind him. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

If pitchers were giving Witt unhittable pitches with runners in scoring position, then they would be avoiding the strike zone. But this is how the pitch locations break down when Witt has nobody on base versus runners in scoring position.

Total Pitches Pitch% - In Zone Pitch% - Out of Zone Pitch% - In Zone (RISP) Pitch% - Out of Zone (RISP) Pitch% - In Zone (No Runners) Pitch% - Out of Zone (No Runners) 2022 2332 48.0% 52.0% 46.9% 53.1% 47.5% 52.5% 2023 2701 49.1% 50.9% 46.9% 53.1% 49.2% 50.8% 2024 2600 47.4% 52.6% 44.2% 55.8% 47.7% 52.3% 2025 446 47.8% 52.2% 48.6% 51.4% 46.2% 53.8%

It is an unexpected breakdown of the numbers that disproves the eye test. But, it goes to show that pitchers are not afraid to challenge Witt with runners in scoring position this season, because he simply isn't producing in that situation. To be crystal clear, the Royals as a whole need to right the ship in this instance and quickly if they want to remain postseason contenders. But, fans would expect one of baseball's best all-around players to be leading a positive charge. While the shortstop isn't holding the team back, he certainly isn't pulling them forward like he did so many times in 2024.