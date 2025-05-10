MLB Pipeline sends another two-way prospect to KC Royals in 2025 mock draft

The Kansas City Royals aren’t going all-in this season, instead taking a calculated, measured approach to turning the franchise around. And really, who could blame them? Most fanbases would gladly trade for the highs of back-to-back pennants and a World Series title. But for the Royals, the glory of 2014 and 2015 was followed by some of the sport’s lowest lows. The best organizations find ways to contend year after year. And the surest way to sustain that? A steady pipeline of talent fueling the next postseason push.

The 2025 MLB Draft is sneaking up faster than many fans realize, and mock drafts are starting to pop up across the baseball world. MLB Pipeline just released their first projection for what they’re calling a “more volatile than usual” first round—and they have Kansas City sticking with a familiar mold.

Will the KC Royals go with another prep bat in the 2025 MLB Draft?

MLB Pipeline projects Kansas City selecting infielder Josh Hammond, a prep standout from North Carolina, with the 23rd overall pick. The Wesleyan Christian Academy product has climbed draft boards this spring, shifting his focus more toward hitting than pitching. MLB Pipeline ranks Hammond as the draft’s No. 40 prospect, while Baseball America slots him at No. 40 as well.

It’s easy to forget that the Royals’ last two first-round picks—catcher Blake Mitchell and slugger Jac Caglianone—entered the draft with legitimate two-way potential. Both were seen as second- or third-round prospects on the mound, but their bats pushed them into the first round and should ultimately carry them to The Show. Hammond follows a similar path. While he’s “highly regarded” as a pitching prospect, it’s his bat—and his arm strength at the hot corner—that have vaulted him into first-round conversations this summer.

The Wake Forest commit earned MVP honors at the Prep Baseball Report All-American Game last September—a breakout moment that vaulted him up draft boards. Hammond has developed physically at an impressive rate, now standing 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, a frame that fuels his plus bat speed and arm strength. While his hit tool still needs some refinement, his pull-side power ranks among the best in this year’s prep class. And thanks to that elite bat speed, there’s reason to believe he’ll be able to handle premium velocity as he climbs the professional ranks.

Kansas City has another pick in the top 30, so taking a gamble on a prep hitter like Hammond wouldn’t be the end of the world. Any team that drafts him will likely need to commit significant resources to pry him away from Wake Forest. Fortunately, the Royals are well-positioned to do just that, with their $12,794,700 bonus pool ranking 11th in this year’s draft.