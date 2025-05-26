New mock 2025 MLB Draft sends "perfect" fit to KC Royals, AL Central clubs

The Kansas City Royals—like the rest of their AL Central counterparts—will face tougher pickings in the 2025 MLB Draft. Even last year’s worst division finisher, the Chicago White Sox, is picking 10th overall, while no other AL Central club has a top-10 selection. The division as a whole exceeded expectations in 2024, with three clubs making the postseason and the Minnesota Twins right in the thick of contention. Now, fans are seeing one of the byproducts of that success: their favorite teams picking later in the annual amateur draft.

Just Baseball’s Jared Perkins and Jamie Cameron recently focused on the AL Central in their division-by-division look at which prospects best fit each team. With most of the division’s clubs picking in the latter half of the draft, the can’t-miss names will be long gone by the time Kansas City makes its picks. Fortunately, the Royals hold two first-round selections, both inside the top 30—an enviable position in this year’s deep but murky draft class.

How will the chips fall for the KC Royals in the 2025 MLB Draft?

For the Royals’ pick at No. 23, Perkins and Cameron sent a familiar name: North Carolina prep star Josh Hammond. The duo said the former pitching prospect "makes a whole lot of sense."

"He was originally considered an arm in this draft because his fastball has been up to 99 MPH and he features a nasty slider, but his bat has made some significant strides this season. He possesses some solid pop and has improved his plate discipline quite a bit. He also looks the part defensively at shortstop. He’s highly athletic and moves well. If the Royals want to take a shot on a prep prospect with a ton of upside, Hammond would make sense. He could potentially develop into a third baseman in the future as well. "

At No. 28, Just Baseball introduced a new name: outfielder Mason Neville from Oregon. Originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2022, Neville’s stock has climbed during his collegiate career, thanks to his prodigious power. The Royals’ need for outfield depth is glaring—both on the farm and at the major league level—and Neville, the college baseball home run leader, could help fill that void. Still, there are risks. Neville’s power comes with serious swing-and-miss issues, particularly against better velocity, and his game has drawn comparisons to a young Cody Bellinger. While his ceiling is high, his profile makes him a riskier pick at the back end of the first round.

Predicting any MLB draft is a tall task—especially with so many unknown variables like bonus pool strategies and team preferences in play. But Just Baseball’s mock presents a plausible and intriguing scenario. Adding Hammond and Neville would inject much-needed upside and depth into Kansas City’s system. Hammond feels like a solid, high-upside bet with a clearer projection, while Neville represents a boom-or-bust swing that could pay off big down the road.

For a franchise looking to build on its recent momentum, this pairing would certainly add firepower to the Royals’ farm system.