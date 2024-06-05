Ready to put some KC Royals in the MLB All-Star Game?
The KC Royals played their 62nd game Tuesday night. With that many games behind them, the All-Star Game can't be far away.
It isn't. The American and National League All-Stars will square off against each other July 16, with 2023 World Series champion Texas hosting the contest at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
And roster selection just began. Here's what to know.
Who determines the 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters?
How game rosters are finalized is a product of baseball's collective bargaining process — the clubs and the Major League Baseball Players Association negotiated the procedures and rules when they hammered out the current Basic Agreement two years ago.
How does fan voting work, and when does it begin?
The two-step online fan voting process began at Noon ET today and will, when it ends at Noon July 3, determine the starting position players (but not pitchers) and designated hitter for each league. Every major league team was allowed to nominate three outfielders, a designated hitter, and one player for each infield spot.
Phase 1, already underway, already, lasts until June 27 at Noon ET. Fans can access the online ballot here. Voting during this Phase will determine two important things — the top individual vote-getter, and the players who move on to the next phase, officially known as the "Finals."
Voting rules allow fans to cast five ballots in each 24-hour periods during Phase 1. The players who garner the most votes in each league are the luckiest — because they receive automatic All-Star Game starting spots, their worries end with Phase 1's conclusion. But the anxiety continues for the many big leaguers who advance to the Finals.
The Finals determine the rest of the starters from the field that survived Phase 1. Up for fan consideration on each league's ballot will be the two players at each infield position who received the most votes for those spots, the two designated hitters who who collected the most votes, and the six outfielders fans voted for the most.
But If an outfielder was the top vote-getter in Phase 1, only four outfielders will appear on the final ballot; if an infielder or designated hitter got the most votes, voting for that spot ends and won't continue to the Finals.
Naturally, the players who receive the greatest number of votes at each spot win starting jobs. Finals voting begins at Noon ET June 30 and ends July 3 at Noon; fans can vote only once during each 24-hour period.
How are the rest of the 2024 All-Stars selected?
Players in their respective leagues, and only those players, elect nine position players, another DH, and eight pitchers — five starters and three relievers — in a voting process of their own.
The Commissioner's Office chooses four pitchers and a position player for each roster. And if the Office believes the career records of other players warrant their selection, it can add those players as "Legends Selections."
Which KC Royals are on the fan ballot for this year's game?
None of Kansas City's nominees are surprising choices. Appearing on the Phase 1 ballot are first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino; second baseman Michael Massey, who's currently on the Injured List; shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.; third baseman Maikel Garcia; catcher Salvador Perez; DH Nelson Velázquez; and outfielders MJ Melendez, Hunter Renfroe, and Kyle Isbel, who appears ready for action after a couple of injuries.
Are any former Royals on the ballot?
Yes. First baseman Carlos Santana, outfielder Andrew Benintendi, and designated hitters Ryan O'Hearn and Brent Rooker appear on the AL ballot. Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and DH Jorge Soler are on the NL ballot.
Are any other activities planned around the MLB All-Star Game?
Absolutely. Chief among special events is the three-day Major League Amateur Draft, which starts the evening of Sunday, July 14, and ends not long before the All-Star Game begins.
Other popular events include the All-Star Futures Game (current Royals reliever Will Klein was selected for it last season) and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, both of which are scheduled for Saturday, July 13, and the annual Home Run Derby, set for Monday, July 15.
Full All-Star Week details, including other events, can be found here.