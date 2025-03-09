KC Royals spring training roster cuts tracker: Live updates

Opening Day is just over two weeks away, and the Kansas City Royals are narrowing down the list of players still in contention for a roster spot. So far, the Royals have cut nine players from their major league spring training camp, reassigning them to the minors to start the 2025 season.

As of March 9, the Royals still have 59 players in camp. This article will be updated as further roster cuts are announced.

KC Royals roster cuts: First wave of players reassigned to minor league camp on March 3

The Royals made their first round of roster cuts on March 3, reassigning eight players to minor league camp. Pitchers Ben Kudrna, Chandler Champlain, Tyson Guerrero, Steven Zobac, and Beck Way were all included in the wave of cuts, as were catchers Blake Mitchell, Kale Emshoff, and Omar Hernández.

Mitchell is ranked No. 2 on MLB Pipeline's list of the Royals' top 30 prospects in the Royals organization, but a broken right hamate bone on February 22 means he would've been sidelined for the remainder of spring training, and since he isn't expected to debut in the majors until 2027 anyway, his inclusion in the group of cuts isn't surprising.

Right-hander Champlain (Royals' No. 20 prospect) and left-hander Guerrero (No. 24) are both expected to make their MLB debuts this season, but making the Opening Day roster was always going to be a big ask. Still, the two pitchers will almost certainly get called up for relief stints at some point in the year.

Following the first round of cuts, the Royals had 60 players left in their major league camp.

The following players have been assigned to minor league camp:



RHP Chandler Champlain, C Kale Emshoff, LHP Tyson Guerrero, C Omar Hernández, RHP Ben Kudrna, C Blake Mitchell, RHP Beck Way, and RHP Steven Zobac.



KC Royals roster cuts: Injury sees Javier Vaz assigned to minor league camp on March 8

On March 7, the Royals announced on social media that infielder/outfielder Javier Vaz would be starting at second base for their spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels, but just over two hours later, the 24-year-old was scratched from the lineup without explanation. The following day, Kansas City announced that he had been reassigned to minor league camp.

According to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, Vaz was scratched after he "suffered fractures in two fingers on his right hand while fielding a ball," and was being reassigned to the minors "to rehab." Rogers clarified that he won't be able to throw "for at least a couple of weeks."

Ranked No. 13 on MLB Pipeline's list of the top 30 prospects in the Royals organization, Vaz is expected to make his major league debut this season. His reassignment to the minors left the Royals with the 59 players in camp.