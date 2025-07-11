KC Royals Rumors: The Athletic lists 3 outfield change of scenery candidates as fits

Just what are the KC Royals planning for the MLB Trade Deadline? No one knows, including GM J.J. Piccolo.

However, should Kansas City be buyers, The Athletic has pitched three potential targets in Adolis Garcia, Alek Thomas, and Bryan Reynolds.

KC Royals trade deadline rumors zero in on Bryan Reynolds, Adolis Garcia and Alek Thomas

Reynolds is the most intriguing of the three since he's someone who would be playing in Kauffman for quite some time, if the Royals acquired him. Reynolds is owed $76 million over the next five years. However, as The Athletic points out, "That's not necessarily a bad rate for a switch-hitter who was 20 percent better than the league average with 25 homers per year from 2022 through 2024." He's also someone whose numbers this year are worse, primarily because of an early-season 2-for-45 stretch.

As for Adolis Garcia, what makes him most attractive is that he would come relatively cheap. He's having another below average season at the plate. While he still offers excellent defense, that's not really where the Kansas City Royals need help. He would be another guy who isn't a free agent after this season. That could make the Texas Rangers less likely to trade him. His poor performance at the plate also makes him less attractive for a Royals team that might be stuck with him next year as well.

Alek Thomas is also viewed as a fit for the Royals, but this one is hard to see as all that likely. He's a glove-first center fielder who is slashing .241/.291/.359 so far this season.

It's hard to see why the Royals would spend any time or attention on a guy who isn't just bad at hitting, but really doesn't ever get on base. The attraction here would be his youth and a chance he gets better.

For a Kansas City Royals team that needs to buy offense, none of these options are all that exciting. If one of the three was a given, Reynolds would definitely be the best move, but none of these names will excite fans very much.