KC Royals News: Jac Caglianone, 2025 game times, former players in free agency

The MLB offseason is in full swing, and plenty is happening across all levels of the Kansas City Royals organization. From the team's No. 1 prospect impressing in the Arizona Fall League to game-time changes and former Royals on the free agent market, here is a Kansas City news roundup for November 12.

KC Royals prospect Jac Caglianone continues to shine in AFL

While baseball's early offseason spotlight remains trained on free agency and trade speculation, the top Kansas City prospect continues to attract attention in the Arizona Fall League.

Jac Caglianone — the Royals' first pick in the 2024 amateur draft who MLB Pipeline considers the best of the organization's Top 30 prospects — displayed a nice performance in Saturday's AFL Fall Stars Game. Playing for the American League, which won 6-5, Caglianone started at first base and triggered his team's five-run second inning with a leadoff walk. He then doubled and stole third base in the third, and drew another walk in the fifth, his last inning before being replaced at first to begin the sixth frame.

Caglianone got off to a fast Fall League start but, after cooling off at the plate, is hitting .247 with a .756 OPS, four homers, 16 RBI, and two stolen bases in 18 games for the Surprise Saguaros.

Carter Jensen and Luinder Avila, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 and No. 26 KC prospects, also saw Fall Stars Game action. The National League roughed up Avila for three runs, two hits, and three walks in the one inning he worked; Jensen caught for the AL and went 0-for-2.

KC Royals make game time change for the 2025 season

Kansas City's 2025 regular season schedule might not be drawing much attention yet, but the club has revealed start times for all 81 of its home contests, including a notable change for a major part of that schedule.

Instead of starting their Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night games at different times — most commonly 7:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. CT — like they did in 2024, those games will begin at 6:40 p.m. next season.

Several former KC Royals are looking for work on the free agent market

Excluding players who played for Kansas City in 2024, there are at least 15 ex-Royals on the list of major league free agents hoping to find big deals this winter. Although none have signed yet, one is making news.

Carlos Santana, whose 2022 trade to the Seattle Mariners made room for Vinnie Pasquantino, could land back with the Minnesota Twins. Santana played for the Twins in 2024, recording 23 homers and 71 runs in 150 games and winning his first Gold Glove Award.

Other former Royals testing the market include pitchers Ryan Yarbrough, Aroldis Chapman, Scott Alexander, Jake Diekman, Scott Barlow, Jakob Junis, Jorge López, Tim Hill, and Josh Staumont; catcher Martín Maldonado; utility men Whit Merrifield and Matt Duffy; and outfielders Edward Olivares and Michael A. Taylor. Former KC prospect Sean Manaea will soon join the list if he rejects the qualifying offer he received from the New York Mets without a new deal.