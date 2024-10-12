KC Royals No. 1 prospect starts to sizzle in Arizona Fall League

The Kansas City Royals fell to the Yankees and out of the MLB Playoffs on Thursday night. Betrayed once again by their bats in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, the Royals scored only once and managed just one extra-base hit at Kauffman Stadium. But down in Arizona, top KC prospect Jac Caglianone had a much different day.

Making his third appearance for the Surprise Saguaros — the Arizona Fall League team for which nine Kansas City prospects are playing — Caglianone exploded at the plate. The player the Royals picked with their first selection in July's amateur draft went 4-for-6 and drove in two runs as the Saguaros battered Scottsdale 12-5.

For Caglianone, who signed with the Royals in late July for a reported $7.5 million, the performance was his best yet as a pro — he never exceeded two hits in any of the 29 games he played for High-A Quad Cities this summer.

And for good measure, he added this double in Surprise's 11-10 extra-inning victory over Salt River Friday afternoon:

Double for the Royals Jac Caglianone to leadoff the bottom of the 6th here in Surprise. Came off the bat at 99.4 mph. pic.twitter.com/fi2yVc5PVS — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) October 11, 2024

It's early, but KC Royals' prospect Jac Caglianone is looking good in Arizona

Caglianone, Kansas City's best prospect per MLB Pipeline, skipped Single-A ball and officially began his pro career at Quad Cities. He smacked a double in his August 6 River Bandits debut, but wasn't spectacular in the other 28 games he played for them before the regular season ended, batting .240. Still, with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 14 RBI, he was certainly serviceable.

Caglianone was also 2-for-8 with a pair of RBI in Quad Cities' two-game Midwest League West Division Championship Series, which the club lost 2-0.

Now, with three AFL games under his belt, Caglianone is 5-for-14 (.357) with two RBI. The sample size is quite small, but it's an excellent start for the player many fans hoped the Royals would call up in September, and some on social media thought could help the club in the playoffs.

But the Royals will be cautious with their prize prospect.

Although they might bump Caglianone up to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to begin the 2025 season, starting at Quad Cities is more likely. Don't be surprised, though, if he moves up to the Naturals before long, and to Triple-A Omaha before the campaign ends.

But for now, Caglianone and the Saguaros have over a month left to play. How Caglianone fares will be interesting to see.

More about the KC Royals from Kings of Kauffman