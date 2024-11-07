Why the KC Royals shouldn't bring this star pitcher 'home'

Two things, neither particularly surprising, happened Monday in former Kansas City Royals prospect Sean Manaea's world. He declined the player option included in the contract he signed with the New York Mets last winter, then received a qualifying offer from the club.

What happens next with Manaea is entirely up to him. He can accept the Mets' $21.05 million offer and return to New York for a year, or take his chances on securing a better, probably multi-season, deal in free agency.

Just which path the left-hander chooses for his 10th major league season will soon be known — he has until November 19 to decide whether to accept the Mets' offer. If he doesn't, will the thought of returning to the Royals — the franchise with which he started his pro career — cross Manaea's mind? And what should Kansas City do if it does?

The KC Royals gave Sean Manaea his start

Manaea was still available when the Royals went on the clock for their Competitive Balance pick (the 34th overall selection) in the 2013 amateur draft, and they pounced. Manaea signed and started his career the next season in A-ball, where he went 7-8 with a promising 3.11 ERA in 25 starts. Hopes were high for him ... but then came 2015 and the Royals' fervent desire to avenge their heart-breaking seven-game loss to San Francisco in the 2014 World Series.

That's when Manaea's short-lived tenure with the franchise came to a sudden midsummer end. General manager Dayton Moore went hunting for stretch run help and found it in Oakland, swinging a trade deadline deal with the Athletics that brought Ben Zobrist to Kansas City in exchange for Manaea and pitcher Aaron Brooks. The swap worked out well for the Royals and Manaea — Zobrist helped the Royals get to and win the Series, and Manaea's successful six seasons with the A's (50-41 with a 3.86 ERA) began the following season.

Since an early April trade took him to San Diego for the 2022 campaign, Manaea is 27-21 with a 4.23 ERA across stops with the Padres, Giants, and Mets. His team-leading 12 wins and 3.47 ERA helped New York reach the National League Championship Series this season.

Should the KC Royals pursue Sean Manaea this winter?

It's a good question, the answer to which would have been a resounding "Yes" until just recently. The Royals entered this offseason in an unenviable position, wondering whether key rotation piece Michael Wacha would decline his player option and depart for greener financial pastures, but the new three-year deal he signed earlier this week resolved that uncertainty and rendered any need to bolster the rotation with new blood less urgent.

That doesn't mean, though, that general manager J.J. Picollo should ignore that rotation this winter. KC needs more offensive punch and, although the Royals should keep Brady Singer, it may take sacrificing a starter like him to get it. But Picollo has more inexpensive options than Manaea — Kyle Wright should return in 2025 and could represent only a $1.8 million dent in the club's 2025 payroll, Alec Marsh will presumably return, and minor leaguers like Noah Cameron and Luinder Avila could get shots at The Show next year.

So, and despite the fact Manaea could help the Royals in 2025, Picollo should explore other alternatives first.

