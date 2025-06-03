KC Royals News: Bullpen outcast DFA'd, Rich Hill iffy in Omaha, Steven Zobac rehab

The Kansas City Royals started June off with a bang after they finally gave their top prospect in Jac Caglianone his chance to shine in the majors.

But while that might be the dominating headline, there's still been plenty that's gone on throughout the organization.

Here are the Royals headlines you need to know to start the month of June.

KC Royals News: Chris Stratton DFA'd by Los Angeles Dodgers

After being designated for assignment by the Royals over two weeks ago, Stratton would find his way onto the Los Angeles Dodgers a week later.

Unfortunately for Stratton, his time in L.A. would be short-lived, as after just two appearances the Dodgers would designate him for assignment as well.

He didn't leave much of an impact during his time in Los Angeles, surrendering two earned runs on two hits (one of which was a homer), two walks and five strikeouts in three innings of work.

Being cut from two teams in around as many weeks at both this point of the season and this point in Stratton's career doesn't bode well for another opportunity to come his way - especially when he's sporting a 7.65 ERA.

KC Royals News: Rich Hill looked unconvincing in his first start in Triple-A Omaha

After going four no-hit innings in his season debut in the Arizona Complex League on May 20, Hill's second start would not end up going nearly the same, as he surrendered four runs on seven hits in four innings.

That didn't stop the Royals from continuing his progression to Triple-A Omaha, promoting him just two days later.

Unfortunately for them, Hill did not reward them for staying the course, as his opening start with the Storm Chasers did not go to plan. While not as bad as his May 26 outing in Arizona, a five inning start surrendering three earned runs on five hits (two homers) and a walk is not the type of outing conducive to the type of successful big league veteran he's been for two decades.

KC Royals News: Prospect Steven Zobac continued his rehab assignment in Arizona

Zobac’s quest to return to action after hitting the IL in mid-April right knee patella tendinitis continued Monday with his second rehab assignment with the ACL Royals.

This came after he put together a serviceable one-run outing across two innings in his first rehab start on May 24.

However, the Royals No. 7 overall prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) couldn't quite put together as productive as a start his second time around. In 2.1 innings of work, the 24-year-old righty gave up three earned runs off three hits (one of which was a homer), one walk and one hit batsman with just two strikeouts.

Zobac now sports an 8.31 ERA across two starts in the Arizona Complex League, which is representative of the struggles he showed before landing on the shelf when he threw to a 9.39 ERA in two starts in Double-A northwest Arkansas.