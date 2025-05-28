KC Royals News: Old friends move on, Rich Hill's rough start, Jac Caglianone in Omaha

Between roster reconstruction, prospects in new places and the usual full slate of games, the Kansas City Royals have been busy this week.

Here are some of the top midweek headlines you need to know about.

KC Royals News: Chris Stratton moves on to Los Angeles

It didn't take long for former Royals reliever Chris Stratton to find a new home, as the 34-year-old veteran inked a major league deal with the reigning World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

After he was DFA'd and subsequently released by the Royals last week, Stratton will hope for a more fruitful tenure in L.A. than he had in Kansas City. After posting a 5.55 ERA in 2024, Stratton looked even more disappointing in 2025, throwing to a 7.94 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and .367 BAA in 17 innings.

However, despite his recent shortcomings, Stratton was optimistic about his next chapter when he sat down with Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet earlier this week.

“I’m excited to get to work with a lot the pitching gurus,” Stratton said about the Dodgers' well-regarded pitching support. “I just want to be a sponge here and see what I can learn.”

“We’ll get a couple outings under me before they try to tweak anything” he said. “I just want them to be an open book with me because I want to be an open book with them.”

“I feel like I have a little bit left in the tank,” he said.

Stratton has yet to make an appearance for Los Angeles heading into Wednesday afternoon's action against the Cleveland Guardians.

KC Royals News: Former Royals infielder Nicky Lopez lands in Arizona

It's been a roller coaster of moves for former Royals infielder Nicky Lopez in 2025, as the 30-year-old found his way onto his third big league organization this season on Wednesday.

After spending the spring with the Cubs before being released, Lopez would end up with the Los Angeles Angels. He'd then wind up back in the northside of Chicago with the Cubbies after L.A. DFA'd him in mid-April.

Now, after he was DFA'd yet again last week, Lopez signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. According to the organization, he'll report to Triple-A Reno.

Lopez has logged 28 plate appearances across 19 big league games between the Angels and Cubs, where he's hit just .042 with a .220 OPS and a -20 wRC+.

With a career .245 AVG, .621 OPS and 72 wRC+, he's more known for his defense, where he holds 33 OAA at shortstop, 20 OAA at second base and 9 OAA at third base.

The former fifth round pick of the Royals back in 2016 spent parts five seasons in Kansas City (2019-2023), hitting .248 with a .628 OPS, highlighted by a .300 season in 2021.

KC Royals News: Rich Hill has rough second start in ACL

From one veteran arm to another, we move to Arizona, where 45-year-old southpaw Rich Hill continues his pursuit of an MLB return after signing a minor league deal with the Royals earlier this month.

After a light's out start in the Arizona Complex League last week - where he threw four no-hit innings - Hill's second go around on Tuesday did not go nearly as well.

Hill still went four innings, however this time gave up four earned runs on seven hits including two home runs.

With how strong the Royals' pitching has looked this season, Hill could be in for an uphill battle in quest for another shot in the big leagues. For now, his focus will be getting right enough to move his way into the Triple-A rotation.

KC Royals News: Top prospect Jac Caglianone arrives in Omaha

After tearing up the scene in Double-A Northwest Arkansas to start the 2025 campaign, Caglianone got his long-awaited promotion to Triple-A, and in his first taste of the new level he did not disappoint.

Through his first six games, Caglianone belted five home runs while hitting safely in all six contests - going 9-for-26 in the process with 10 RBI.

His first home game at Werner Park though left a bit to be desired, as the young phenom went 0-for-5 with a hat-trick of strikeouts on Tuesday evening.

While Storm Chasers fans may've been a bit disappointed Caglianone couldn't keep his hot streak rolling at home, the torrid pace he was on is unrealistic to expect from him every night. And when all is said and done, he's still hitting .290 with a 1.077 OPS through his first seven contests in Omaha.

Not too shabby for someone who was only drafted last season.