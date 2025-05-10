The Kansas City Royals have been well served behind the plate for over a decade, with their current captain Salvador Perez largely being the go to guy since 2013. And amidst their 16-2 stretch over the past few weeks, Perez has played a big role at the plate - slashing .305/.333/.458 with 10 RBI and a 118 wRC+.

Where they've missed him for a large portion of this hot stretch is behind the plate though, as the veteran backstop has been forced to assume DH duties after suffering hip soreness during the Royals' series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 1.

While Freddy Fermin has done a solid job assuming the starting catching role in his absence, having Perez back in the mix again for regular appearances calling games will certainly be welcomed site in Kansas City.

And the Royals faithful might soon be in store for that long awaited return after some interesting developments took place with Perez in batting practice ahead of Saturday evening's game against the Red Sox.

KC Royals might be on the verge of getting a huge boost behind the plate

Perez was seen taking catching reps before Saturday's game, as Joel Penfield of KC Sports Network reports.

Salvy getting some work in early with the catcher’s gear on before BP. He hasn’t caught since last week in Tampa when he left the game with hip soreness pic.twitter.com/XC7KzJ60Gs — Joel Penfield (@jtpenfield) May 10, 2025

It's a site for sore eyes to see Perez get a bit of work in with the catching gear, even if there's still no apparent timeline for his return at the position.

As mentioned already, Fermin has done a solid enough job filling in for the captain, but it hasn't been perfect. Despite producing some magical moments, like his extra innings walk-off base-hit in Friday night's game, he still leaves something to be desired at the plate. His .261 AVG since taking over for Perez on May 2 is respectable, but that's been the extent of his offensive value. His OPS sits at just .553 and he only sports 55 wRC+ in that span as well.

While Fermin will always hold a valuable role on this team as a backup catcher - given his ability to hit for solid averages and play good defense - a bench role seems to be the peak of his powers at this point.

Salvy's return to catching would also free up some versatility when it comes to roster construction, as Luke Maile, successful as he might look in seven plate appearances in 2025, is still a lifetime 62 wRC+ hitter, and was in Triple-A to start the season for a reason. So, when the Royals no longer need to carry three catchers, it could perhaps free up the opportunity to give one of Maile's former teammates in Omaha a chance to get some big league at-bats in positions more beneficial to the day-to-day operations of the Royals.

For now though, Perez will still be at DH and the catching duties will continue to be occupied by Fermin and Maile. But it ought to be a relief for Royals fans to finally catch a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel for the return of their fan favorite backstop to game calling duties, whenever that may be.